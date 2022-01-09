Delayed 2020 All-Ireland glory for Raharney

2020 AIB All-Ireland junior club camogie final

Raharney (Westmeath) 1-7

Clanmaurice (Kerry) 0-7

Hannah Core and Anna Weir led by exampled as Westmeath's Raharney defeated Clanmaurice to claim the delayed 2020 AIB All-Ireland junior club camogie title at the Longorchard grounds of Moyne-Templetouhy.

Core hit 1-2 while goalkeeper Weir was unbeatable in this repeat of the 2019 final which the Kerry side won in a replay.

Raharney's revenge mission began with minutes as Core slammed the sliotar past the advancing Aoife Fitzgerald.

Amelia Shaw extended their lead with a point before Jackie Horgan's free got Clanmaurice off the mark.

The Kerry girls began to up the ante and Jackie Horgan looked to have equalised with a thunderous 26th-minute strike but the strike was somehow deflected around the post by Weir.

Horgan converted the resultant 45 though and Patrice Diggin quickly followed up with a mammoth effort from her own 65, having spurned a few easier opportunities. Shaw and Horgan swapped points and it was 1-2 to 0-4 at half-time.

The North Kerry momentum continued into the second half, Horgan outmuscling two Raharney defenders to equalise after just 12 seconds and Jessica Fitzell, who forced the replay in 2019, pushing the Blues ahead with a tremendous point from the right after the excellent Rachel McCarthy’s clearance.

But then came Raharney's gold spell as they hit six points in a row with Core, Shaw, Aoife Doherty and Aoife O’Malley all contributing to open a four point lead. There was still time for drama as Weir spectacularly saved a venomous shot by Diggin from a free - and with that the new champions were about to celebrate.

Scorers for Raharney: H Core 1-2; A Shaw 0-3(fs); A Doherty, A O’Malley 0-1 each

Scorers for Clanmaurice: J Horgan 0-5(2fs, 1 45); P Diggin (f), J Fitzell 0-1 each

RAHARNEY: A Weir, K Coleman, J McKeogh, M Geraghty, A Keogh, F Leavy, A Doyle, L Doherty, A O’Malley, M Kelly, A Nea, A Shaw, A Doherty, H Core, E Core.

Subs: M Carroll for Keogh (ht), E Finn for Kelly (36), Keogh for Doyle inj (44)

CLANMAURICE: A Fitzgerald, E Ryall, N Leen, M Costello, R McCarthy, S Murphy, A O’Connor, P Diggin, J Horgan, A M Leen, E Slattery, A Behan, J Fitzell, L Collins, B Horan

Referee: Philip McDonald (Cavan)