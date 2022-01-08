Egan goal helps impressive Thurles CBS into Harty Cup semi-finals

Dr Harty Cup quarter final

Thurles CBS 3-16

Cashel Community School 0-13

A goal by Joe Egan after 15 minutes sent Thurles CBS on their way to a comfortable win over Tipperary rivals Cashel Community School in the quarter-final of the Dr Harty Cup at wintery Boherlahan on Saturday.

Unbeaten in their previous outings, Thurles were hotly fancied to advance to the semi-final of the Munster Colleges senior hurling championship and they justified that rating with an impressive showing proving far too strong, physically, and in hurling terms, for their rivals.

Egan’s goal helped Thurles to a 1-5 to 0-3 lead at the first water break and with Jack Leamy in top scoring form, they quickly extended that advantage to 1-9 to 0-4 after 25 minutes. Ronan Connolly was Cashel’s top performer and the centre halfback landed three points before half-time to keep his side in the game, though 0-7 to 1-9 adrift.

Cashel’s hopes were severely dented after 39 minutes when Leamy netted for Thurles who went 2-13 to 0-8 clear, but a strong Cashel finish which yielded four points from Connolly (2) and Ben Currivan (2), left them trailing by seven at the second water break (2-13 to 0-12) and still in with a chance.

Two smart saves by Thurles goalie Tommy Maher in this period denied Cashel goals that might have set them up for a last quarter rally.

Thurles never looked like losing their advantage however, despite the switch of Cashel’s Ronan Connolly to attack in a bid to bolster that department. The winners continued to call the shots and a goal by Bill Flanagan after 54 minutes secured their semi-final spot and gave the green light to Thurles management to use their subs bench.

On this form, Thurles will make a strong bid for the title. They are strong in all the key positions with impressive leaders in Jack Leamy, Joe Caesar, and Darragh Stakleum, while goalie Tommy Maher, Jack O'Mara, Edward Meagher and Ciaran McCormack also made considerable contributions to this success.

Cashel played second fiddle in too many positions to upset their rivals. Their attack in particular failed to make any headway against a tight Thurles defence, a return of five points from play falling well below what was needed. Ronan Connolly was Cashel’s top performer but Jack Quinlan, Jack Lonergan, Ger O'Dwyer, Cathal Quinn and Ben Currivan were always striving to stem the tide against them.

Thurles scorers: J Leamy (1-8,0-6fs), J Egan (1-2), B Flanagan (1-0), D Stakelum (0-2), C McCormack, J Maher, M Fitzpatrick, E Meagher (0-1 each);

Cashel scorers: R Connolly (0-8,6fs), B Currivan (0-2,2fs), D McGrath, A Walsh, C Quinn (0-1 each);

Thurles CBS: T Maher; C Woodlock, J O'Mara, P Hayes; E Meagher, J Caesar, S Walsh; M Fitzpatrick, D Stakelum; J Egan, C McCormack, J Leamy; J Lahart, J Maher, P Ryan.

Subs: B Flanagan for Lahart (40), R Ryan for Maher (55), T Lambe for Walsh (58), O Treacy for Woodlock (60).

Cashel CC: C Geraghty; J Davis, G O'Dwyer, C Byrne; J Quinlan, R Connolly, D Spillane; E Moloughney, S Buckley; J Lonergan, F Ryan, C Quinn; D McGrath, B Currivan, A Walsh.

Subs: D Fogarty for Walsh (h/t), E Ormond for Ryan (38), C Ryan for Buckley (48), A Irwin for Quinn (58).

Ref: T Walsh, Waterford.