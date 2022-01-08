Aisling Corbett steers Scariff-Ogonnelloe into Munster club final

A war of attrition that saw the Clare champions progress following a titanic battle with the impeccable free-taking of Corbett a standout feature for the winners.
Eimear O'Reilly and Rebecca Quigley battle for possession in the Munster Camogie Senior Club Championship semi-final between Inniscarra and Scariff Ogonnelloe at Ballyanley.

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 15:48
Therese O’Callaghan, Ballyanly

Munster senior club chamogie championship

Inniscarra (Cork) 0-8 

Scariff-Ogonnelloe(Clare) 1-8 

Victory for Scariff-Ogonnelloe in the Munster club senior camogie championship semi-final at Ballyanly on Saturday. 

A war of attrition that saw the Clare champions progress following a titanic battle with the impeccable free-taking of Aisling Corbett a standout feature for the winners.

After a slow start, they moved a point clear at half-time, and with the strong wind to their backs in the second-half they withstood everything that Inniscarra threw at them.

Defeated county finalists Inniscarra, who were representing Cork as divisional side and champions Seandún are not eligible to take part, got off to a flying start. 

They were four points clear inside the first 10 minutes but an injury to their midfielder Katie O’Mahony upset their momentum.

Having said that, Scariff-Ogonnelloe were already beginning to find their feet and when Alva Rodgers netted in the 15th minute - their opening score - from a Corbett free, they settled to go 1-2 to 0-4 in front at the break.

Mairead Scanlon stretched the lead after the restart. Inniscarra had not scored since the eighth minute and they received a further setback when defender Erin Looney was forced off injured.

Joanne Casey restarted the scoreboard in the 43rd minute and they trailed 1-6 to 0-6 at the second water-break.

Again Casey narrowed the gap, but lovely stick work from Labhaoise O’Donnell kept her side three clear.

In spite of losing sterling defender Susan Vaughan to a straight red card amid a hectic finish, Scariff-Ogonnelloe held on.

They will meet titleholders Drom-Inch in the final in two weeks after the Tipperary side overcame Newcastle West in the second semi-final today, 0-10 to 0-7.

Once more, the wind was a factor, Drom-Inch ahead 0-8 to 0-5 at the short whistle having played with the elements. They went five points to nil up in the first-half courtesy of Miriam Campion, Joanne Ryan (2) and Eimear McGrath.

McGrath weighed in with seven overall while Rebecca Delee scored six for her side.

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (0-7, 0-5 frees, 0-1 45), C Keane (0-1).

Scorers for Scariff-Ogonnelloe: A Corbett (0-5 frees), A Rodgers (1-0), M Scanlon (0-2), L O’Donnell (0-10.

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; R O’Mahony, C Ring, C Looney; Á O’Regan, E Looney, A Kavanagh (Capt); M Lyons, K O’Mahony; J Casey, J Burke, A Sheehan; N Dilworth, C Keane, R Quigley.

Subs: E O’Reilly for K O’Mahony (10 inj), L Desmond for J Burke (half-time), G O’Loughlin for E Looney (40 inj), A Dineen for N Dilworth (42), E Looney for R Quigley (57).

SCARIFF OGONNELLOE: R Daly; A Walsh, S Daly, A McGee; S Vaughan, C Doyle, R Minogue; A Barrett (J-Capt), L Daly; J Daly, L O’Donnell, L Grady; A Rodgers, A Corbett, M Scanlon (J-Capt).

Subs: C McNamara for L Grady (38).

Referee: Mike Flannery (Limerick).

