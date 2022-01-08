Glenn Ryan makes winning start to Kildare reign

O'Byrne Cup

Kildare 0-19

Westmeath 0-8

A new look Kildare side got the new Glenn Ryan era up and running with a comprehensive win over an equally experimental Westmeath side at Newbridge on Saturday. It was all change in the dug outs too with Ryan joined by fellow Kildare legends Anthony Rainbow, Johnny Doyle and Dermot Earley. Westmeath manager Jack Cooney also bolstered his management team with the introduction of a couple of All-Stars in the form of Dessie Dolan and John Keane. On the field, Kildare always looked likely winners. Paddy Woodgate, a key member of the 2018 U20 All-Ireland winning team impressed as did dellow debutant Padraic Tuohy with Kildare leading 0-5 to 0-1 at the first water break.

The Midlanders took advantage of the hosts going down to 14 men after a Kevin O’Callaghan black card by scoring the last two points of the half to trail 0-11 to 0-5 at the at the break.

Jimmy Hyland scored the last two Kildare points of the half and he went on to kick a further five in the second period.

The game lost its shape as a consequence of a raft of substitutions but the result never looked in doubt.

Scorers for Kildare: J Hyland 0-7 (6fs), P Woodgate 0-6 (4fs), P Cribbin 0-2, P Tuphy 0-2, A Steed 0-1, D Flynn 0-1.

Scorers for Westmeath: L Loughlin 0-6 (3fs, 2’45), R Connellan 0-2

KILDARE: A O’Neill; T Harrington, M O’Grady, R Houlihan; T Archbold, S Ryan, J Sargent; K O’Callaghan, K Flynn; C Kavanagh, P Cribbin, P Tuohy; P Woodgate, A Steed, J Hyland.

Subs: D O’Neill for Kavanagh, 45; E Lawless for Tuohy, 45; D Flynn for Steed, 54; J Murray for Ryan, 57; M Joyce for Harrington, 59; D Malone for Houlihan, 59; D Hyland for Archbold, 62; D Randles for O’Grady, 66; S O’Sullivan for Cribbin, 70.

WESTMEATH: J Daly; E Bracken, D Giles, C Dillon; S Allen, N Harte, J Gonoud; J Lynam, R Connellan; E Monaghan, L Loughlin, C McCormack; B Kelly, TJ Cox, R Forde.

Subs: S McCartan for Kelly, 26; K Maguire for Monaghan, h/t; F Ayorinde for Dillon, h/t; D Seey for Cox, 48; K Martin for McCormack, 48; A McCormack for Forde, 49; K Daly for Allen, 57; A Treanor for Lynam, 65; A Flanagan for Bracken, 65; S Clinton, 70.

Referee: D Fedigan (Louth).