Leitrim’s Áine Tighe makes overdue Australian debut

It was a personal triumph for Tighe who has endured two injury-ravaged seasons in Australia but her persistence and self-belief paid off as she played a starring role in the win for Fremantle Dockers.
Leitrim’s Áine Tighe makes overdue Australian debut

Isabella Lewis of the Eagles tackles Aine Tighe of the Dockers at Fremantle Oval in Perth 

Sat, 08 Jan, 2022 - 13:57
Colm O’Connor

There was a strong Irish representation on the opening day of the new Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season.

Leitrim’s Áine Tighe enjoyed a dream debut as her Fremantle Dockers side defeated West Coast Eagles 6.7 (43) to 2.3 (15) at Fremantle Oval.

It was a personal triumph for Tighe who has endured two injury-ravaged seasons in Australia but her persistence and self-belief paid off as she played a starring role in the win.

Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy and Mayo’s Niamh and Grace Kelly played for the Eagles.

Two Mayo stars went head to head in one of the earlier games - Rachel Kearns made her AFLW debut but her Geelong side lost to North Melbourne which featured Aileen Gilroy.

Covid protocols meant that Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee did not feature for Melbourne in their impressive win over Western Bulldogs.

Five more Irish players - Brid Stack, Cora Staunton, Orla O’Dwyer, Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan - are all set to play their season openers on Sunday.

R1 results: St Kilda 3.5 (23) Richmond 10.1 (61); North Melbourne 4.2 (26) Geelong Cats 2.6 (18); Western Bulldogs 3.4 (22) Melbourne 6.10 (46); Fremantle 6.7 (43) West Coast Eagles 2.3 (15)

More in this section

Robbie O'Dwyer to manage Clonmel Commercials Robbie O'Dwyer to manage Clonmel Commercials
Tony Considine and Paudie O'Brien 12/12/2021 Paudie O'Brien's Limerick closure: 'I'd like to think I got every inch out of myself'
Mayo v Galway - Connacht FBD League Semi-Final Subs see Galway past Mayo to earn Connacht League final berth
Leitrim’s Áine Tighe makes overdue Australian debut

Niall and Oisin O'Farrell fire Árdscoil Rís into Dr Harty Cup semi-final

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices