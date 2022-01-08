Leitrim’s Áine Tighe makes overdue Australian debut

There was a strong Irish representation on the opening day of the new Australian Football League Women’s [AFLW] season.
Leitrim’s Áine Tighe enjoyed a dream debut as her Fremantle Dockers side defeated West Coast Eagles 6.7 (43) to 2.3 (15) at Fremantle Oval.
It was a personal triumph for Tighe who has endured two injury-ravaged seasons in Australia but her persistence and self-belief paid off as she played a starring role in the win.
Tipperary’s Aisling McCarthy and Mayo’s Niamh and Grace Kelly played for the Eagles.
Two Mayo stars went head to head in one of the earlier games - Rachel Kearns made her AFLW debut but her Geelong side lost to North Melbourne which featured Aileen Gilroy.
Covid protocols meant that Dublin’s Sinéad Goldrick and Lauren Magee did not feature for Melbourne in their impressive win over Western Bulldogs.
Five more Irish players - Brid Stack, Cora Staunton, Orla O’Dwyer, Sarah Rowe and Aishling Sheridan - are all set to play their season openers on Sunday.