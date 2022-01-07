Ethan Doherty earns Derry opening-day draw against Monaghan

McKenna Cup round 1: Derry 0-12 Monaghan 0-12

Ethan Doherty's 74th-minute point ensured it was honours even as Derry and Monaghan started their 2022 season with an enthralling McKenna Cup draw at a frosty Owenbeg on Friday evening.

The Farney men looked to have secured a crucial win thanks to Kieran Duffy's 73rd-minute point but the draw was little more than the home side deserved as Doherty went clear but elected to clear the bar rather than go for the goal that would have brought the victory.

It was high intensity stuff from the off and both managers will have been pleased with a quality first outing of the year.

Without his Slaughtneil contingent due to their involvement in he All-Ireland Club hurling series, Derry manager Rory Gallagher handed senior debuts to 2020 All-Ireland winning minors Lachlan Murray and Matthew Downey, son of 1993 All-Ireland captain Henry Downey, while Monaghan had only one debutant in Daragh McElearney who lined out at half-back.

Derry started well with two goal chances in the opening five minutes, both of which produced impressive Beggan stops as the sides went score for score, Niall Loughlin hitting 0-4 in the opening half and Rory Beggan kicking three frees.

There was little between the teams in the half until superb late scores from Murray and Oisin McWilliams ensured the home side went into half-time two points to the good at 0-7 to 0-5.

That lead was extended to 0-10 to 0-6 early in the second half before five unanswered scores from Monaghan turned the game on its hand and handed the Farney an initiative they couldn't quite carry over the line. They hit the front for the first time in the game on 64 minutes through a Jack McCarron free.

With both sides showing signs of the heavy pre-season training, Duffy looked to have sealed the win but Derry, and Doherty, ensured it was opening day deadlock in a game neither county deserved to lose.

Scorers for Derry: N Loughlin (0-5, 2fs, 1 '45), O McWilliams, E Doherty (0-2 each), E Bradley (1f), L Murray, B Heron (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: R Beggan (3fs), M Bannigan (1f) (0-3 each), F Kelly, K Lavelle, C Boyle, A Woods (1f), J McCarron (1f), K Duffy (0-1 each).

Derry: O Lynch, C McCluskey, P McGrogan, S Downey (A Tohill, 66), E Doherty, C Doherty, M McEvoy (E McEvoy, 62), O McWilliams, E Bradley, P Cassidy, B Heron (D Higgins, 69), M Downey, N Toner (D Cassidy, 52), N Loughlin, L Murray.

Monaghan: R Beggan, S Hanratty, C Boyle, R Wylie, K O'Connell (K Duffy, 39), D Ward, D McElearney, K Lavelle, N Kearns, F Kelly (M Bannigan, 25), A Woods, B McBennett (J McCarron, 48), D Garland, G Mohan (J Irwin, 48), D Hughes (A Mulligan, 39).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim).