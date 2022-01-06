Determined Ballygunner ‘ready for battle’ with Kilmallock, says Darragh O’Sullivan

Now the dust has settled, O’Sullivan’s taken the good and the bad from their five-point win over the Tipperary champions - with another tough challenge ahead
Ballygunner manager Darragh O'Sullivan. Picture: INPHO/Tom Maher

Thu, 06 Jan, 2022 - 20:39
Michael Moynihan

This Sunday Ballygunner of Waterford face Limerick champions Kilmallock in the Munster club SHC final (Pairc Ui Chaoimh, 3.30pm). Ballygunner manager Darragh O’Sullivan spent the week fine-tuning his charges for what he describes as a “huge challenge”, but after a gruelling win in tough conditions in the semi-final, at least he has no concerns about the venue on Sunday.

“It’s in top-class condition,” says O’Sullivan.

“I was in Cork for a couple of days lately and went down to Pairc Ui Chaoimh just to have a look, and in fairness they left me in to see the pitch. It was looking fabulous when I saw it.”

It makes a difference. Driving wind and rain made Fraher Field a difficult venue for the Ballygunner vs Loughmore-Castleiney semi-final, with both managers wondering afterwards why the game couldn’t have been played at another venue.

Now the dust has settled, O’Sullivan’s taken the good and the bad from their five-point win over the Tipperary champions: “Looking back on it now, there were plenty of areas for us to work on, things we could improve on.

“But having said that we did a lot of good things in the game, too. We kept our discipline very well during the game and our work rate was excellent, we kept working hard throughout the game.

“Don’t forget how bad the conditions were that day, they were very challenging for both teams. So being able to dig out a win in those circumstances was very pleasing, and there’s huge credit due to the lads for sticking to it and getting over the lines.

“But were there things for us to improve on? Absolutely, there always are. And we’ll have to improve on those areas for Sunday.”

The reward was a three-week break over Christmas to the provincial final. Was that a positive after a long season? O’Sullivan still isn’t sure.

“Right after the game finished I was asked about the three-week break to the Munster final, and while we obviously happy to be in the final, those few weeks... I’m not sure.

“Looking back it might have been better to have the Munster final the following weekend altogether. The Leinster club final was on the following week, after all.

“Maybe it had something to do with Loughmore-Castleiney being involved in the hurling and football, but I don’t know — those fixtures were probably scheduled long beforehand.

“Playing the final the following week might have been better, but it’s not something we had any control over, and we generally don’t worry about things we can’t control.

“Certainly the fact there was a three-week break isn’t something we’d be talking about or offering as an excuse if we don’t win on Sunday. Everything’s gone well for us in terms of preparation — we have no injury worries ahead of Sunday, for instance — so we’re ready for the battle.”

And a battle is guaranteed. Kilmallock were impressive in their county final win over Patrickswell and dismissed Cork’s Midleton in the semi-final with something to spare.

“They’re a serious team,” O’Sullivan says.

“I wouldn’t have seen a lot of them in recent years because they weren’t always involved in the latter stages of the Limerick championship, but they seem to be evolving in that Micheal Houlihan and some more young lads have come in and balanced the team out.

“They have a good few lads who’ve been involved with Limerick so they have that to draw on, they also have the likes of Gavin O’Mahony and Paudie O’Brien, who have plenty of experience with Limerick and Kilmallock — no more than ourselves with the likes of Shane (O’Sullivan) and a few more who’ve been there and around the block.

“It’s a huge challenge, we’re probably going to have to produce a level of performance that we haven’t had to reach so far this season to get over the game. That’s what we’re trying to do, prepare the team for that. But it’s a great place to be in, there’s a buzz around the place because we’re in a Munster final and we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

