Galway GAA mourn the passing of 1956 All-Ireland winner

Galway GAA is mourning a Kerry native who was a key figure when they won their fourth All-Ireland senior football title in 1956.

Jack Kissane, who was right half-back on the team that defeated Cork in that final, has died at his home in Salthill in Galway aged 92.

A decorated army officer who served overseas, Brigadier-General Kissane was General Officer Commanding Southern Command when he retired in 1990.

A native of Lisselton in Kerry, he came to prominence as a footballer as a cadet officer in the Curragh and moved to Galway in the early 1950s after being commissioned. His displays for the Army team in the county championship led to him being called up to the Galway team and he made his championship debut in 1953.

He won two Connacht titles along with the ’56 All-Ireland final when Sean Purcell and Frank Stockwell led them to a 2-13 to 3-7 win over Cork.

He served abroad on several occasions in Congo, Lebanon and Cyprus. In 1960 he was part of the first unit of the Defence Forces to serve overseas when they served in Congo.

Kissane maintained his lifelong interest in the GAA and sport and took great pleasure in recent years in the exploits of his granddaughter Molly Mayne, the promising Irish junior swimmer who set five new national records before Christmas, having won bronze at the European Youth Olympic festival in Baku over two years ago..

Jack Kissane’s funeral Mass will take place at 11am at the Church of Christ the King, Salthill, on Saturday and he will be laid to rest afterwards in Rahoon Cemetery.