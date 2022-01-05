Munster GAA to refund Kerry and Limerick fans over livestream crash

Munster GAA has apologised and pledged to refund in full any subscribers who tried and failed to tune into livestream coverage of Wednesday night's McGrath Cup opener between Kerry and Limerick from Tralee.

The provincial council, and its streaming partner Clubber TV, were subjected to stinging criticism from frustrated GAA fans after a coverage crash from Austin Stack Park - with most taking to social media to vent their anger and demand refunds.

Supporters keen to see Jack O'Connor's first game back in charge of the Kingdom paid €10 but most abandoned their efforts to view the game via Clubber TV and listened to the game on local radio instead.

With the game still ongoing, Munster GAA confirmed that all subscribers would be refunded: "As some users are still unable to access the Live Stream of tonight’s McGrath Cup game, all subscribers will be refunded. Footage of the full game will be posted free-to-air on our online platforms after the completion of tonight’s game. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."

As criticism mounted, they added on Twitter: "Hundreds of people are watching the stream right now actually - but it's still not acceptable from anyone's point of view and we are refunding everyone and putting the game up later for free."

Kerry GAA were also caught in the crossfire, but pointed out through its official channels: "This game is not being streamed by Kerry GAA."

I wouldn’t call it a loss, I haven’t been able to log in having paid the €10 so for me the stream never started — Michael Hickey (@michaelhickey01) January 5, 2022

Purchased match an hour ago and now can’t log in… — Mary Casey (@dockc82) January 5, 2022