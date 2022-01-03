Connacht Air Dome hosts first-ever indoor inter-county GAA game

FBD Connacht Senior Football League preliminary round

Sligo 1-21 Leitrim 1-17

This is the future of indoor facilities – not just for the GAA but for all sports in the country.

Connacht GAA’s air dome, the largest indoor sports facility of its type in the world, hosted the first-ever GAA inter-county fixture indoors on Monday at Bekan.

Before a ball was kicked between Sligo and Leitrim, the first counties to experience this futuristic setting, we were wowed.

A general view of action during the Connacht FBD League Preliminary Round match between Leitrim and Sligo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Astonishing seems inadequate when describing an amenity that involved the expertise of DBS Engineering (a company based in Slovenia), SIS Pitches, Prunty Pitches, and Tobin Engineering.

Part of the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence at a venue situated between Knock and Ballyhaunis, the air dome – now officially called the NUI Galway Connacht Air Dome following a recent partnership between Connacht GAA and the third level educational institution – it has become the centrepiece.

Essentially a full-sized GAA astroturf pitch that is covered by an air-inflated dome, the pitch size is equivalent to that of Elverys MacHale Park. It also features a running track and a fully-equipped gym.

The Leitrim team before the Connacht FBD League Preliminary Round match between Leitrim and Sligo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

In non-Covid times, there’s scope for a matchday crowd of at least 2,000 and when the air dome is used to host conferences, corporate events, or concerts, an attendance of 10,000+ can be accommodated (a mixture of patrons seated and standing).

Given the day’s weather conditions, typical for January, the temperature-controlled arena was a haven for the players, limited crowd (due to Covid restrictions), and media.

There’s no wind here either so no excuses about teams not using the conditions to their advantage.

Cillian McGloin of Leitrim kicks a point during the Connacht FBD League Preliminary Round match between Leitrim and Sligo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Aside from the constant background hum of the technology that keeps the structure inflated, the white, curved ceiling of this spaceship-esque stage takes a while getting used to.

It looms overhead, keeping the west of Ireland weather out.

With a roof height of 26 metres (twice the height of the goalposts), there’s no danger of either a sliotar or a football kissing the ceiling – even if Connacht GAA offered a prize for this impossible test.

Making GAA games possible 24/7, all year round came at a price of €3.1m and there are also the day-to-day running costs for this innovative project.

This air dome is the future, however.

John Prenty, Connacht GAA’s long-serving administrator and driving force, agrees.

“Everyone has been very supportive of what’ve we done here. We are the first to do this and I think others will follow.

“We’re in the centre of the province so it is good for everyone involved in the GAA in Connacht. There is that ‘wow’ factor when people come into the dome for the first time.”

Evan Lyons of Sligo in action against Darragh Rooney of Leitrim during the Connacht FBD League Preliminary Round match between Leitrim and Sligo at the NUI Galway Connacht GAA Air Dome in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

As for the game itself, a preliminary round of the FBD Connacht GAA Senior Football League, matters were fast-paced, with little time for ponderous play.

Sligo had the greater firepower and an attacking jewel in Niall Murphy, who scored 1-10. His fifth-minute goal was later cancelled out by Leitrim’s Darragh Rooney.

Leitrim, for whom Keith Beirne was on form with nine points in all, drew level before half-time, with matters finely balanced at 1-10 apiece.

Sligo were the better side in the second period, however, although Leitrim were only two points down in the closing stages.

Sligo will return to the air dome for Saturday’s semi-final against Roscommon and it is likely they’ll enjoy the experience again.

“It was lovely – once you get used to it,” was the verdict of Sligo midfielder Patrick O’Connor, who played his part in a fixture that yielded 40 scores.

“It was as fast as it probably looked. To be honest I thought it actually would be a bit faster and I thought there would be a few more goals given that players were running well off the shoulder.”

Scorers for Sligo: N Murphy (1-10, 4 frees), P Hughes (0-3, 2 marks), A Reilly, B Egan (1 mark) (0-2 each), D Quinn, M Gordon, P O’Connor, K Cawley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Leitrim: K Beirne (0-9, 6 frees), R O’Rourke (0-4, 1 free), D Rooney (1-0), D Bruen, J Heslin, R O’Rourke, P Keaney (0-1 each).

Sligo: E Kilgannon, E Lyons, K McKenna, M Walsh, K Cawley, P Kilcoyne, D Phillips, G Gorman, P O’Connor, D Quinn, B Egan, D Conlon, A Reilly, P Hughes, N Murphy.

Subs: M Gordon for D Conlon, 25; A Cummins for P O’Connor, 46; S Regan for B Egan, 55; O Kennedy for K Cawley, 55; J Haran for Karl McKenna, 61; I Barrett for M Walsh, 65.

Leitrim: B Flynn, P Maguire, M Diffley, D Bruen, J Rooney, D Casey, J Heslin, C McGloin, D Wrynn, E Mulligan, K Beirne, E Sweeney, R O’Rourke, S Quinn, D Rooney.

Subs: R O’Rourke for E Sweeney, h-t; P Dolan for C McGloin, 44; P Keaney for E Mulligan, 46; A Hoare for D Rooney, 51.

Referee: Thomas Murphy (Galway)