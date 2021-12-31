Gaelic Grounds set to host Munster club football final as impasse continues

TUS Gaelic Grounds is the most likely venue for the Munster club SFC final between St Finbarr’s of Cork and Kerry’s Austin Stacks on Sunday, January 16.

With St Finbarr’s holding firm on their decision not to toss for home advantage, Munster GAA officials, over the weekend, are expected to nail down a neutral venue - most likely Limerick - in advance of Monday’s Munster GAA finance and management meeting.

And with Semple Stadium understood to be out of commission because of remedial work at the Thurles ground, the Limerick venue is likely to get the nod for the provincial club football decider.

Kerry champions Austin Stacks earlier this week urged the Barrs to reconsider their decision not to toss for home advantage.

Stacks chairman Billy Ryle told Examiner Sport that tossing for home advantage would mean that “in these precarious times of virulent Covid variants, the supporters of only one of the two clubs involved would have to travel”.

He added: “The prospect of playing the game in Tralee on January 16 is very attractive and the famed Rock supporters would bring their customary carnival razzamatazz and good humour to the occasion. The home fixture would also give Tralee a huge financial boost and a feel-good factor in the build-up to the game.

“If the toss went against us, Austin Stacks would look forward to a great spectacle in Páirc Uí Rinn, which would be invaded by our loyal supporters.”

Whatever contact is made with St Finbarr’s officials over the weekend as venue deliberations reach a conclusion, the Cork city club are not expected to budge on their position that the game be played at a neutral venue.