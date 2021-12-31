Decorated boss John O'Mahony back in management in 2022

Double All-Ireland winning boss John O’Mahony is back in management and will take charge of Salthill/Knocknacarra in 2022.

The 68-year old, who guided Galway to the 1998 and 2001 All-Ireland titles, will hope to lead the seasiders to their first title in a decade.

O’Mahony, who had two stints in charge of his native Mayo and who led Leitrim to their historic Connacht title in 1994, has had a number of roles in club management in recent years, including The Downs in Westmeath.

Off the field he recovered from cancer and is keen to maintain his lifelong activity in the GAA.

The retired politician said he’s looking forward to the challenge in Salthill/Knocknacarra, who won the last of their three county titles in 2012 and who were last in the Galway final in 2016 when they were defeated by Tuam Stars.

“I am looking forward to working with the club in the coming season and I will be working with the football committee to finalise the senior football management team over the coming days,” said O’Mahony.

Among the players he will be working with will be current county player Rob Finnerty, whose father Anthony scored a goal in the 1989 All-Ireland final when O’Mahony guided Mayo to their first All-Ireland final appearance in 38 years but it wasn’t enough to prevent a 0-17 to 1-11 loss to Cork.

Salthill/Knocknacarra chairman Alan Mulholland, the former Galway player and manager, said that they are thrilled to have a manager of O’Mahony’s experience on board for 2022.

“The club is delighted that someone of John’s standing and record both within and outside Galway football is willing to work with our senior football team and we wish him every success in 2022,” he said.