What would it take for the GAA to turn on Friday night lights?

In June of last year, the GAA held a press event to launch their revised master fixtures, where director of club, player, and games administration Feargal McGill was asked about the possibility of Friday night games. He categorically ruled them out.

“We won’t be having Friday night fixtures. For the very simple reason that we remain a volunteer association. If you have a game at 8 o’clock on a Friday, you are talking about teams getting together at 1 o’clock in the day. That’s a half-day off work for those that have to work.

“Again, for our volunteer stewards all around the country, they have got to be in place three or four hours beforehand and you would be depending on them getting off work. The practicalities are just not on. It’s nice to look at rugby and soccer and think it’s great that they can play on any day. It’s not practical in an amateur association.”

McGill made a lot of sense but since then there have been tentative moves towards the idea of Friday nights. Leading hurling managers were behind the idea of midweek league games earlier this season, while the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) has spoken about the possibility of following the example of ladies football.

But what measures would have to be taken for Friday evening inter-county action to become a reality?

Everybody needs good neighbours

Simply for logistical reasons, games between provincial rivals or neighbours make the most sense for Friday evening clashes. Not that there should be a maximum distance set out but a general understanding that the travelling team can’t be discommoded too much.

Neutral venues a no-go

Whatever about one team travelling, two would be asking far too much. And if finding stewards on a Friday evening was difficult in a participating county they would be like hen’s teeth at a fixture when they have no skin in the game.

Maximise broadcast benefit

Starting in 2019, the Ladies Gaelic Football Association’s decision to stage Friday evening games has been a promotional success. Having TG4 as sponsors of their All-Ireland championships propelled the initiative. The broadcasting appeal of a Friday evening match has long been there. Not televising it live would miss the entire point of shifting games outside the weekend.

No extra-time games

Often we have wondered what time teenagers are getting home from underage inter-county championship games played on evenings that have gone into extra-time. Winner-on-the-day affairs wouldn’t be conducive to late throw-ins so league fixtures and possibly round-robin championship games seem the better fit.

Doesn’t suit you, hurling

Unless hurling is played under top-of-the-line floodlights such as those in Croke Park, it is a sport that will struggle to get the best out of itself in artificial light. Many stakeholders in the game have questioned their suitability — Michael Ryan, Martin Fogarty, Ger Cunningham, Noel McGrath to name but four. While lights might add to the occasion, there are lingering doubts it will add to the spectacle.

Out-of-pocket expenses

This is bound to be a sticky subject for the GAA as the GPA would be expected to raise the matter of players having to take time off work or college to play.

Perhaps a clause might be added in the agreement with the GAA that states the GPA receive 15% of their net commercial revenue, which would benefit from Friday night games?

On the other hand, maybe Croke Park will raise the point of solidarity and those who are giving up their time free of charge to organise the games off the field.

It’s the will of the players

More and more club and county players are turned off by playing on Sundays as they are losing their weekends completely.

At Armagh’s annual convention, Rory Grugan, through his club Ballymacnab, put forward a motion calling for club league games in the county to be played on Fridays and Saturdays only. If they want to retain players, the GAA may have to move to reflect how much they want change.

Feed the stewards

On another note, the general assumption that everyone works on a Friday needs to be investigated further. Even so, to reflect the trouble stewards are going to so that there is order kept at such games the hosting county board should be requested to provide a meal for their stewards.