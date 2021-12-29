Rising star Eoin Cody can bring the ‘wow’ factor back to Cats

Jackie Tyrrell was on Radio Kerry for a post-Championship hurling chat when the conversation turned to Kilkenny and their relative slump.

It will be seven years in 2022 since the county's last All-Ireland win, the same gap that existed back in 2000 when Brian Cody claimed his first MacCarthy Cup as manager.

"We just haven't had a 'wow' hurler since Richie Hogan came in in 2007/2008 — that's 13 years ago," said Tyrrell, explaining the drop-off. "Every year, if you go back, there was a 'Cha' Fitzpatrick, there was a Richie Power, there was a Tommy Walsh, a JJ Delaney, a Henry Shefflin.

"We had all those players coming through in the space of 10, 15 years. We've now gone 13 years and we haven't had this wow hurler come through since TJ Reid and Richie Hogan. And these guys are coming to the end of their careers which is worrying."

Limerick have no such problems. Cian Lynch and Kyle Hayes fall into Tyrrell's wow bracket and are only midway through their senior careers. You could argue the case for several more on Limerick's panel.

In Clare, Tony Kelly is still just 27 and they have high hopes for Aidan McCarthy while Dessie Hutchinson, two years younger, has the potential to be a long-term marquee player for Waterford. Could Jack O'Connor or Shane Barrett develop into wow players for Cork, like Pat Horgan did? Potentially. Jake Morris could be that talisman for Tipperary too, a la Seamus Callanan.

Back in Kilkenny, Tyrrell feels they've produced a lot of good players across the last decade or so but just no great ones, with one possible exception — Eoin Cody.

The back-to-back Young Hurler of the Year has only just turned 21 but is already starting to do the things that great players do. Like sniping the goal for Ballyhale Shamrocks deep into stoppage time that threw them a lifeline against St Rynagh's in the AIB Leinster club championship recently. He finished the provincial campaign with 3-12 to his credit and will be a marked man in the club's bid for a three-in-a-row of All-Ireland titles in the coming weeks.

"Eoin Cody could develop to be this wow player that we would look for, to build a team around," acknowledged Tyrrell.

Kilkenny great DJ Carey, currently in charge of Cody's Fitzgibbon Cup team at IT Carlow, has also worked with the Sports and Business Management student in inter-county setups.

"Eoin has been a little bit of a superstar all the way up along," said Carey. "He's brilliant. I would have worked with him a small bit at U20 level too when I was manager, though it's more a one-year kind of thing, and a small bit with the seniors because I was there for the year but definitely this guy has it all."

Carey was a rare wow player for Kilkenny himself, winning nine All-Stars, and he agrees with Tyrrell that the county's well of generational talent appears to have dried up just recently.

"Jackie is probably right, maybe TJ was that last player for us," said Carey. "But most counties have only that one real wow player. Maybe Limerick are a bit different, they're outstanding at the moment.

"I think over the years, people would have said it in Kilkenny that you have so and so individual coming along but the team has nearly gone away from individuals now. The best player on the field, the outstanding player on the field, he's supposed to do his job too. It's less individual and more team-oriented now, unless you have a player obviously like Tony Kelly."

Cody could hardly have better role models around him in Ballyhale as he attempts to build towards greatness. Reid remains a playing colleague while Galway manager Shefflin is a clubmate and former boss.

Like Tyrrell and Carey, Cody's club colleagues believe he has the potential to go to the very top.

"Eoin is a gifted hurler, even watching him in training, he's switching hands and stuff like that, stuff that if I tried to do I'd end up falling over," said Shamrocks defender and former Kilkenny full-back Joey Holden. "He's so quick to snap up a ball, the way he gets it up so quick and has it gone before the defenders know what's happening, it's unreal."

Cody's Leinster final goal against Clough Ballacolla at Croke Park before Christmas fell into that category of having just milliseconds to pick up a loose ball before releasing the shot.

"Listen, he still has loads to learn," cautioned Holden. "If he wants to progress in the Kilkenny senior ranks, there's loads for him to learn and loads of experience still to get and he's going to come up against lots of challenging opponents along the way but certainly, yeah, he's a massive talent. We've seen it in Ballyhale since he was very young, the ability he has. He just loves it, loves the hurling, he'd go around pucking a ball all day."

Cody's namesake, county senior boss Brian, could do with his young phenom delivering on his full potential, sooner rather than later. The county's last All-Ireland win in 2015 is becoming a distant memory at this stage.

Carey is confident that 11-time All-Ireland-winning manager Cody remains the right choice to get the best out of young players like his rising star at Ballyhale.

"He would have the respect of the players, he would have the respect of the county," said Carey of the long-serving manager who is heading into season number 24. "Now, I do hear it now and again from outside, 'Maybe it's time to move on'. But who is looking for the job? It's a very tough job. It's easier probably to coach and train a Kilkenny team than it is to manage because the expectation is there and if you don't win, you don't have anything."

If both Codys, Eoin and Brian, click in 2022, then Kilkenny could very well return to the summit of hurling.

"We lost this year after extra-time to a very good Cork team so if you're to take Limerick out of it, you have to say that Kilkenny are there or thereabouts with any team," argued Carey.

"I'm not saying they'll beat them but I'm not saying they'll lose to them either. Kilkenny are well capable of competing and being as good as any other team."