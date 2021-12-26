Castleisland Desmonds land second North Kerry crown in six weeks

North Kerry SFC final

Castleisland Desmonds 3-14

Ballyduff 1-5

Castleisland Desmonds brushed a gallant Ballyduff team aside to retain their North Kerry SFC title in this well-attended final replay at Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel on St Stephen's Day.

Desmonds, who won the delayed 2020 title six weeks ago, were sharper in every department and with Brian Leonard shackling Kevin Goulding and Denis O’Connor getting the better of Padraig Boyle, Ballyduff found it impossible to get any change out of the Castleisland defence in which Luka Brosnan and Luke Lyons also excelled. Desmonds dominated midfield through Cian W O’Connor and Maurice Hickey with inside men Tomás Hickey and Sean Lynch proving too hot to handle for the Ballyduff rearguard.

The opening quarter was the most competitive as Desmonds led 1-2 to 1-1 with Adam O’Donoghue getting their goal while Ballyduff’s goal was via a penalty from keeper Kevin O’Connor after Michael Slattery was fouled. But that was as good as it got for Ballyduff as Desmonds added seven points to Ballyduff’s solitary reply from Mikey Boyle. Tomás Hickey and Cian W O’Connor scored a brace each with efforts from Danny Hickey, Sean Lynch and Luka Brosnan pushing them 1-9 to 1-2 clear at the interval.

Two superb early points from Mikey and Podge Boyle reduced the deficit but Desmonds assumed control as Ballyduff’s play became more ragged. A Luke Lyons points plus frees from Hickey and O’Connor had the margin at eight at the water break.

Ballyduff lost their discipline and picked up four yellows in as many minutes before Mikey Boyle was dismissed. Desmonds were ruthless down the stretch as goals from PJ Curtin and Danny Hickey completed their facile win.

Scorers for Castleisland Desmonds: T Hickey (0-4, 3f), D Hickey (1-1), P J Curtin and Adam O’Donoghue (1-0 each), C W O’Connor (0-3 f), L Brosnan, L Lyons, M Hickey, T Lynch, S Lynch, and Adam Donoghue (0-1 each.

Scorers for Ballyduff: K O’Connor (1-0 pen), M Boyle (0-2, 1 f), K Goulding (0-2, 1f), P Boyle (0-1)

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: S Bartlett; C O’Shea, B Leonard, G Leonard; L Brosnan, D O’Connor, L Lyons; Cian H O’Connor, M Hickey ; Adam O’Donoghue , T Lynch, M Lynch; T Hickey, Cian W O’Connor , S Lynch.

Subs: D Hickey for C H O’Connor (inj) (17) , Adam Donoghue for M Walsh (38), PJ Curtin ) for A O’Donoghue 49), D Finnegan for S Lynch (inj) (49), P Fitzgerald for T Lynch (57).

BALLYDUFF: K O’Connor; D O’Connor, P O’Carroll, T Slattery; K O’Connor, P Walsh, JP O’Carroll; E Ross, J O’Sullivan; D Slattery, P Boyle, D O’Mahony; M Boyle , M Slattery, K Goulding.

Subs: D Moriarty for D O’Mahony (h/t), N McGrath for M Slattery (45), D Goulding for D Slattery 47), P Slattery for JP O’Carroll (57), J Farrell for E Ross (61).

Referee: Brendan Griffin (Clounmacon)