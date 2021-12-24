How TJ Reid played through the pain barrier in Leinster club final

TJ Reid has revealed he played through the pain barrier throughout the AIB Leinster club SHC campaign to help Ballyhale Shamrocks secure a three in a row.
The Kilkenny icon jarred his knee early on in last Sunday’s provincial final win over Clough Ballacolla at Croke Park and was eventually substituted. But that was only partly the reason for his replacement with Reid suffering groin and abdominal damage in the county final back in early November which hasn’t fully cleared up.
Ballyhale still have over four weeks before facing St Thomas’ in the All-Ireland club semi-finals on January 22/23 and Reid is looking forward to the recovery period.
“I tore my groin and abdominal muscle in the county final against O’Loughlins, it’s just a niggly thing,” said Reid. “It hasn’t gone away yet so I’m still nursing it. Luckily enough now we have four or five weeks until the next game which is ideal.”
Kilkenny fans will be hoping Reid doesn’t require a period of rehabilitation or recovery after completing the All-Ireland club series.
If holders Ballyhale reach the All-Ireland final then they will be in action on February 12/13, the same weekend that Round 2 of the National League takes place. The Leinster Championship begins just two months later with games on three consecutive weekends for Kilkenny.
“I’ll speak with Brian (Cody) when everything settles down,” said Reid of his Kilkenny plans. “If we do get to February with the club, the Championship is starting in April so it is an awful lot quicker this time. Usually you get a week or two just to relax for a while and go off and chill out because it’s been a long year, a difficult year.”