How TJ Reid played through the pain barrier in Leinster club final

TJ Reid has revealed he played through the pain barrier throughout the AIB Leinster club SHC campaign to help Ballyhale Shamrocks secure a three in a row.

The Kilkenny icon jarred his knee early on in last Sunday’s provincial final win over Clough Ballacolla at Croke Park and was eventually substituted. But that was only partly the reason for his replacement with Reid suffering groin and abdominal damage in the county final back in early November which hasn’t fully cleared up.