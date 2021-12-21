Five of the best Allianz League games to look out for in 2022

Some meetings between old friends and rivals are in store in the National Hurling and Football Leagues, as well as some exciting managerial debuts
New bosses (from left): Galway hurling manager Henry Shefflin, Kerry football manager Jack O'Connor, Cork football manager Keith Ricken, and Tipperary hurling manager Colm Bonnar.

Tue, 21 Dec, 2021 - 15:53
Eoghan Cormican

Allianz Football League Division 1, Round 1 (Jan 30): Kildare v Kerry, St Conleth’s Park, Newbridge, 1.45pm.

A quick return to Newbridge for Jack O’Connor who parted company with the Lilywhites in early September before, three weeks later, assuming the Kerry job for a third time.

Two narratives emerged at the time of O’Connor’s Kildare exit, with a Kildare GAA statement released on September 6 stating that O’Connor and his management team were “at an advanced stage of planning for 2022”. O’Connor later insisted, however, that he had not committed to a third year with Kildare and had “more or less” made up his mind that he was done with the county on the afternoon of their Leinster final defeat to Dublin.

What’s absolutely certain is that his first League game back in charge of Kerry won’t be short of spice.

Allianz Football League Division 2, Round 1 (Jan 30): Roscommon v Cork, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm.

Keith Ricken’s first League outing as Cork senior manager has him on the road up west to a venue where Cork came off second best in the 2018 Division 2 clash between the counties.

Given Cork’s opening round defeat to Kildare in the 2021 League immediately put them on the backfoot, Ricken and company will be keen to begin on a winning note in 2022. The introduction of the Tailteann Cup means those who are relegated from Division 2 are in danger of being involved in the second-tier championship unless they reach their respective provincial final.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A, Round 2 (Feb 12): Limerick v Galway, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm.

An early examination of how new Galway manager Henry Shefflin is getting on out west. Galway's Round 2 hosts should be keen to lay down an early-season marker given it was Galway who ended Limerick’s 14-game unbeaten run across all competitions in a heated League encounter last May, at the end of which Treaty manager John Kiely accused Galway players of simulation. Kiely later retracted and apologised for his comments.

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B, Round 2 (Feb 13): Tipperary v Kilkenny, Semple Stadium, 3.45pm.

With Tipperary on the road to Laois in Round 1, this visit of Kilkenny will provide an early appraisal of Colm Bonnar’s Tipperary reign and the new personnel he is looking at as the county seeks to rebuild and reshape.

Allianz Football League Division 4, Round 5 (March 13): Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni, 2pm.

These two provincial champions from 2019 are favourites to make a swift return to the League’s third tier, from which they surprisingly fell earlier this year. Whoever comes out on top here should be certain of a place in Division 3 in 2023.

#Kerry GAA#Cork GAA#Tipperary GAA#Kilkenny GAA#Hurling#Gaelic Football#Limerick GAA#Galway GAA
