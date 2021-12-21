Tyrone saga: GAA shorten window for Covid postponements in 2022

The GAA will not allow a repeat of this year’s All-Ireland SFC semi-final saga that gave would-be champions Tyrone an additional 13 days to overcome a Covid outbreak.

In updated regulations Tuesday along with the 2022 master fixtures list, the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) will only delay All-Ireland finals by more than seven days. Previously, semi-finals had also been included as exceptions.

Originally scheduled to be played on August 15, the Tyrone-Kerry semi was initially pushed back by a week but Tyrone insisted they were not in a position to play at that stage. However, they were later afforded more time after Kerry officially called for the game to be played and it was eventually staged on August 28.

The clause reads: “Postponements may not be granted due to the unavailability of players for Covid reasons. Exception: (1) if there is a clear 13 days between the scheduled game and the next round in the competition, the CCC may consider a request to postpone a game by up to 7 days if it considers that sufficient players (a minimum of 5 who have played at some stage in that year’s Allianz League or inter-county championship) are unavailable due to Covid reasons - i.e. are Covid positive or self-isolating up to 48 hours before the scheduled day of the game. Exception (2): All Ireland Finals.” The same regulation applies in the Allianz League although finals can be postponed by up to seven days if one or two of the counties request a delay due to the unavailability of players for Covid reasons.

As reported previously, Jack O’Connor makes a swift return to Kildare for Kerry’s Allianz Division 1 opener on January 30. Kerry’s home games are against Dublin in Tralee on February 5, Donegal in Killarney on February 20, Mayo in Tralee on March 12 and Tyrone in Killarney in the final round on March 27.

As a result of MacHale Park being out of commission due to pitch reconstruction, Mayo’s two home games against Donegal and Armagh will be played at Markievicz Park and Dr Hyde Park on January 30 and February 22 respectively.

All of Dublin’s three home games, Armagh (January 29), Mayo (February 19) and Donegal (March 20), will take place in Croke Park.

Cork will face Clare twice in the space of a few weeks as their Division 2 game is pencilled in for the second round game in early February shortly after next month’s McGrath Cup opener against Colm Collins’s men. However, they are in Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the league affair.

Cork’s hurlers also face Clare at the venue on February 5 as they open their Division 1A campaign. A trip to Offaly follows that on February 13 and a rerun of the All-Ireland final against Limerick is down for February 27 in TUS Gaelic Grounds. They return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh to face Galway on March 5 and wrap up their round campaign away to Wexford on March 20.

2022 is considered the first proper split season by Croke Park with the provincial championships beginning on Easter weekend. With the return of knock-out All-Ireland SFC quarter-finals, it was also confirmed that the semi-final pairings will be Connacht v Ulster and Leinster v Munster. All four provincial finals take place over the same weekend, May 28 and 29.

Every knock-out game will be winner on the day with the exceptions being the All-Ireland senior finals. New York’s Tailteann Cup game will be in Ireland.

The 2022 All-Ireland club semi-finals are scheduled for December next year with the finals organised for January 2023.