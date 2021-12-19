Stalemate means North Kerry replay on St Stephen's Day

North Kerry SFC Final: Ballyduff 1-11 Castleisland Desmonds 1-11

It’s an overused phrase that neither side deserved to lose. But a replay on St Stephen's Day means that the players from both Desmonds and Ballyduff will have to consume a little less turkey on Christmas Day.

The sides served up a first tasting of this 2021 North Kerry final before a large crowd at Moyvane GAA on Sunday. And those supporters seemed to share the view that both sides deserved another day.

True Desmonds’ sub Kieran Brennan rattled the Ballyduff crossbar early in the second period but equally Mikey Boyle’s fiercely struck shot hit the base of the Castleisland post with only minutes remaining.

The favourites and current champions Desmonds found their opponents harder to handle than most anticipated.

Ballyduff set up with a sweeper system with the impressive Kyle O’Connor, ably assisted by former Kerry minor J.P. O’Carroll, preventing Desmonds sweeping through with their hard running support play. The Castleisland side began taking shots from improbable distances and the underdogs began to bite.

A well-taken goal by the lethal Kevin Goulding added to two points from Mikey Boyle and another from the raiding Eoin Ross to give Ballyduff a five-point lead at the water break.

Slowly Desmonds began to reel in their rivals, but were still four points adrift at the interval (1-6 to 0-5).

Ballyduff began to wilt in the third quarter as Desmonds' greater resources began to tell and they took the lead with a goal from their inspirational captain Maurice Hickey with nine minutes remaining. He stormed through the middle to plant a searing shot across keeper Kevin O’Connor into the far corner.

But Ballyduff found some self-belief to level the game through two Mikey Boyle frees. The same player then hit the post with the keeper well beaten before their charging centre back Padraig Walsh clipped an elegant equaliser.

The replay has been fixed for St Stephen’s Day in Frank Sheehy Park, Listowel with a 2pm start.

Scorers for Ballyduff: M Boyle (0-6, 3 frees, 1M): K Goulding (1-0); P Boyle (0-2); J P O’Carroll, E Ross and P Walsh (0-1 each)

Castleisland Desmonds: T Hickey (0-5, 4 frees); M Hickey (1-0); CW O’Connor (0-2, 1 free); L Lyons (0-2); L Brosnan and D Finnegan (0-1 each)

BALLYDUFF: K O’Connor; D O’Connor, P O’Carroll, T Slattery; K O’Connor, P Walsh, JP O’Carroll; E Ross, J O’Sullivan; D Slattery, P Boyle, G O’Mahony; M Boyle, M Slattery, K Goulding.

Subs: D Moriarty for G O’Mahony (h/t), N McGrath for M Slattery (54).

CASTLEISLAND DESMONDS: S Bartlett; C O’Shea, B Leonard, G Leonard; L Brosnan, D O’Connor, L Lyons; A Donoghue, M Hickey; Adam O’Donoghue , T Lynch, M Walsh; T Hickey, C. W. O’Connor, S. Lynch.

Subs: K Brennan for A Donoghue ( h/t), D Hickey for S Walsh ( 38), C H O’Connor for M Walsh ( 41), P Hickey for A O’Donoghue ( 48), D Finnegan for D O’Connor ( 58).

Referee: Peter Curtin (Brosna)