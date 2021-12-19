Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan pays emotional tribute to late mother-in-law 

While thrilled to have qualified for the Munster Club SFC final, Austin Stacks manager Wayne Quillinan and his family were enduring a terribly difficult weekend following the passing of his mother-in-law.

“I just want to say to my wife and my sister-in-law, Karen, and my two brothers-in-law, Pat and John Paul, they had no hesitation in insisting that I be on the sideline today because it’s what my mother-in-law would have wanted,” he said.

“I just want to thank them for that opportunity, because it meant the world to me, and I will tell them myself when I get back home. Hannah was the strongest woman that I have ever met in my life,” added an emotional Quillinan.

On his side’s dominant ten-point victory over Newcastle West in the provincial semi-final, the ‘Rockies’ manager admitted that they had done their homework on the Limerick champions, and there no over-confidence in the Tralee side’s camp.

“I just told them the ultimate respect that we could pay them was that we put so much work in over the last couple of weeks, analysing them, trying to get our match-ups right, how we were going to play against them, and I think it came to fruition today,” he added.

“We try to be the hardest-working team that we possibly can be in every game. We pride ourselves on that. You can talk tactically, technically and all that, but I think it’s based on hard work and honesty. We feel that if we don’t work hard enough, we don’t deserve to win a game.”

Defeated Newcastle West manager Jimmy Lee acknowledged that Austin Stacks are capable of going a long way in the Munster and All-Ireland race in 2022.

“They ran over us at times in the first half. It isn’t that we weren’t set up, we were well organised and we were well prepared for it. We knew what was coming, but the level of intensity that they come at it, is absolutely unreal,” he said.

“To be fair about it, they will go a long way towards winning it. If you were up in a drone looking down on it, their structure never waned at any stage, and if they bring that into January or whenever the competition picks up again, it will be a very, very, very good team that will beat them.”