Derrygonnelly through to first Ulster club final

Ulster Club SFC semi-final: Derrygonnelly (Fermanagh) 3-11 Clann Éireann (Armagh) 1-11

Derrygonnelly booked a place in the Ulster Club SFC final for the first time after a convincing victory at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday.

The Fermanagh champions weren’t flattered by their six-point winning margin with a spring-heeled start the scaffold they used to construct their victory.

Everything Derrygonnelly touched in the first quarter turned to gold as Clann Éireann bent and looked distinctly like breaking.

The Fermanagh aces first hit the jackpot in the 8th minute with late call-up Shane McGullion following up Gary McKenna’s blocked shot to palm the ball to the net.

Worse was to follow for the Lurgan men as Conal Jones’ expert overhead flick (12) – after he met a long punted free by Ryan Jones - and Shane McGullion’s sidefoot finish (13) incredibly made it 3-2 to 0-0.

But the Ernesiders threatened to self-destruct briefly thereafter when key midfielder Stephen McGullion picked up a second yellow card on the half-hour mark.

Clann Éireann laboured to make their extra man count though, lacking both conviction in their shooting and quality in terms of their decision making.

The Orchard champions did manage to use their numerical supremacy to generate more possession on the restart but Conal Jones’ inspirational point (36) gave the long-time leaders’ a 10 point cushioned lead.

To their credit, Clann Éireann refused to give up the ghost though and after evading three tackles, Conor McConville goaled brilliantly from 22 metres to cut Derrygonnelly’s lead to a more manageable 3-8 to 1-7 at the final water break.

The chasing team proceeded to kick too many wides for their own good and the Armagh men smelled blood with Conor Turbitt’s brace of frees setting the scene for a barnstorming final 10 minutes.

As Derrygonnelly backpeddled furiously, a goal beckoned for their opponents but Jack Conlon’s exocet raced over, instead, of under the bar in the 56th minute.

And with the red carding of Conlon’s colleague Sean McCarthy just 90 seconds later came the sounding of the last post for the underdogs.

DERRYGONNELLY: J McGurn; A Jones, T Daly, M Jones; O Smyth, D Cassidy, L Jones; Stephen McGullion (0-1), R Jones; E McHugh, G Jones (0-3, frees), L Jones; Shane McGullion (2-0), C Jones (1-5, 1 free), G McKenna (0-2, 1 free).

Subs: R McGovern for L Jones (43); C Burns for L Jones (48); A McKenna for Shane McGullion (57); G McGovern for E McHugh (62); N Maguire for D Cassidy (65).

CLANN ÉIREANN: E Mulholland; C O’Carroll, B McCambridge, D Leathem; S McCarthy, S Heffron, A Kelly; C Bell, T Kelly; D Magee (0-1), R Henderson, C McConville (1-1); D McCarthy (0-1), C Turbitt (0-6, frees), A McConville.

Subs: J Conlon (0-1) for C O’Carroll (h/t); R McDonald for A McConville (h/t); P McKenna (0-1) for C Bell (34); O Downey for A Kelly (65).

Referee: S Laverty (Antrim)