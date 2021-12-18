O'Connor goal key as Kilmacud dig deep to overcome Portarlington

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin) 1-11 Portarlington (Laois) 0-12

Kilmacud Crokes produced a superb second-half performance to overcome the Laois champions on Saturday and book their place in the Leinster Club SFC final against Naas of Kildare in early January.

The Dublin side, four times provincial winners, struggled to contain a confident and capable Portarlington side throughout the opening half but regrouped impressively and will now aim to claim a first title since 2010.

Portarlington emerged from Laois on the back of a second county title in the space of four months and with a reputation as a dangerous and well-coached side that was capable of putting a good run together beyond their own boundaries.

A narrow win over St Loman’s the last day didn’t suggest greatness was within their grasp but they lived up to their heightened reputation by taking the game to a Kilmacud side that had flattered to deceive in their recent outings.

‘Port’ presented the Dublin kingpins with a structured and hungry defensive setup that gave Paul Mannion little time and space in which to hurt them, and they allied it with a superb attacking approach that prioritised speed of delivery.

Time and again they kicked the ball long, sometimes diagonally, down the throat at others. The likes of Colm Murphy and Jake Foster knew just what to do with it and the effect was a dominant first-half played on the counter that they ended seven points to three in front.

Crokes went a full half-hour without a score in that period, their difficulties stemming from the opposition and from a plethora of spurned efforts on goal, seven of which fell wide with one hitting a post, another being blocked and a Ben Shovlin effort that was blocked.

TUSSLE: Portarlington's Dara Mullin and Stuart Mulpeter of Kilmacud Crokes

The momentum shifted soon after the restart with Crokes pushing up and pressurising the Portarlington kick-outs to great effect. Add the Laois side’s own shortcomings at the far end at this stage and it all allowed Kilmacud to claw their way back into the game.

They were still misfiring too often themselves but nevertheless turned into the final quarter just a point behind and with their opponents having scored just the once since the restart. The lead was taken shortly after when Cian O’Connor fired to the net from the narrowest of angles. That was the first time they held an advantage since the second minute.

Portarlington didn’t take it lying down, scoring the next two points to edge back in front, but the balance of power remained against them. Mannion, who didn’t score until the 35th minute, claimed a second and third in short order to swing it again.

It stayed tight from there to the finish but always with Crokes just in front. A chance lost for Portarlington but credit to the winners for finding a way.

They will now aim to make it seven titles in the last ten attempts for Dublin come the New Year.

Scorers for Kilmacud Crokes: (C O’Connor (1-0); S Cunningham and P Mannion (both 0-3): C Pearson and D Mullin (both 0-2); D O’Brien (0-1).

Scorers for Portarlington: C Murphy (0-4, 2f); S Byrne and J Foster (both 0-2): A Ryan, R Murphy, D Murphy S O’Neill (all 0-1).

KILMACUD CROKES: C Ferris; M Mullin, R McGowan, A McGowan; D O’Brien, R O’Carroll, C O’Shea; C Dias, B Shovlin; T Fox, P Mannion, A Jones; C Pearson, S Cunningham, D Mullin.

Subs: S Horan for Fox and C O’Connor for Jones (both 39); C Casey for Dias (44); D Jones for Cunningham (55).

PORTARLINGTON: S Osborne; C Bennett, D Bennett, A Mohan; S Mulpeter, R Pigott, P O’Sullivan; K Bracken, S Byrne; A Ryan, R Coffey, R Murphy; J Foster, D Murphy, C Murphy.

Subs: S O’Neill for Coffey (46); J Fitzpatrick for D Bennett (47); C Slevin for Bracken (58); SM Corcoran for Byrne (65).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).