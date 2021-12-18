Hanafin strikes late to nudge Naas past frustrated Shelmaliers

Leinster Club SFC semi-final: Naas (Kildare) 2-15 Shelmaliers (Wexford) 1-14 (after extra time)

A terrific goal late in extra-time from Dermot Hanifin, son of the former Kerry player of the same name, wrapped up a dramatic AIB Leinster Club SFC semi-final win for Naas at Croke Park.

The Kildare champions were billed as considerable favourites but required a 65th minute point from veteran forward and former Kildare captain Eamonn Callaghan just to level the game and force extra-time.

They then dominated the additional 20 minutes or so with Hanifin's screamer late in the second-half copper fastening a memorable win for a club that only claimed its first county title since 1990 weeks ago.

The provincial final is scheduled for January 9, a day after the Leinster intermediate hurling final which Naas are also scheduled to contest and with a number of dual players on both teams there may be some movement on one of those fixtures yet.

What's certain is that it'll be a Christmas to remember around Naas with the footballers showing their remarkable resolve yet again.

They lost their manager mid-way through the county championship and have been expertly led since then by player/manager Eoin Doyle.

KERRYGOLD: Dermot Hanafin celebrates scoring the crucial extra-time goal.

Callaghan remains a pivotal figure too and despite being just a year shy of 40 scored 0-6, a haul that included that leveller and then two excellent scores in extra-time.

Shelmaliers, seeking to become the first Wexford team to contest a Leinster senior final, will kick themselves for letting this one slip though.

They led from the seventh minute, when Eoghan Nolan palmed in their goal, until the 59th minute when Callaghan converted a free to make it 1-10 apiece.

Nolan then struck a point on the hour mark to nudge Shels back ahead and it remained that way until the fifth minute of stoppage time when sub Cathal Daly was fouled and Callaghan again converted to force extra-time.

Naas lost defender Brian Stynes to a straight red card in the 53rd minute so he will be suspended for the provincial final.

Kildare's Darragh Kirwan was excellent for Naas too, striking 1-2, and it was his 50th-minute goal that gave them real hope, a super strike to the bottom corner after dancing through the Shelmaliers defence and beating two backs.

Naas scorers: E Callaghan (0-6, 4 frees); D Kirwan (1-2); D Hanifin (1-0); B Byrne (0-2); P McDermott, L Griffin, S Cullen, B Kane and P McDermott (0-1 each).

Shelmaliers scorers: G Malone (0-5, 5 frees); E Nolan (1-1); C Hearne, A Murphy (0-2 each); J Donohue, B Malone and J Cash (0-1 each).

NAAS: J Rodgers; E Doyle, C McCarthy, P Sullivan; T Browne, B Byrne, Paddy McDermott; J Burke, S Bergin; S Cullen, E Callaghan, B Kane; D Kirwan, Paul McDermott, L Griffin.

Subs: B Stynes for Browne (29-f/t, blood); J Cleary for Bergin (h/t); C Daly for Cullen (37); D Hanifin for Griffin (42); C Joyce for McDermott (48); J McKevitt for Sullivan (57). A McDermott for red carded Stynes (e/t), Cullen for Joyce (82).

SHELMALIERS: C McCabe; A O'Brien, J Cash, G Staples; G Malone, S Donohue, R Banville; S Keane Carroll, A Cash; A Murphy, B Malone, J Donohue; C Hearne, P O'Leary, E Nolan.

Subs: M Power for A Cash (44); E Doyle for O'Leary (49); K Roche for Power (63). C Lawlor for Murphy (67); O'Leary for Nolan (79).

Referee: S Mulhare (Laois).