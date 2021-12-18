Impressive Gneeveguilla too strong for border rivals Boherbue

Kerry champions through to Munster JFC final after comprehensive win over Duhallow men
Impressive Gneeveguilla too strong for border rivals Boherbue

IMPRESSIVE: Gneeveguilla continued their fine run of form with a 14-point victory in the Munster Club JFC semi final.

Sat, 18 Dec, 2021 - 15:28
Eoghan Cormican, Mallow

Munster Club JFC semi-final: Gneeveguilla (Kerry) 3-14 Boherbue (Cork) 0-9.

Bragging rights along the Cork-Kerry border for Gneeveguilla, the Kerry champions cruising to victory in this one-sided Munster Club JFC semi-final.

Although they are two clubs who sit in close proximity, the gulf in class between the two teams here was sizeable, as evidenced by Gneeveguilla’s winning margin of 14 points.

It is a win that progresses them to the Munster final at the beginning of next month against Ballina of Tipperary who came through today’s other semi-final.

Ahead by five at the break, Gneveguilla made certain of their place in the Munster decider when outscoring their opponents by 2-5 to 0-2 in the third quarter. The goals, which arrived on 36 and 43 minutes, were finished by John O’Leary and man of the match Sean O’Keeffe.

As well as the two goals, a further nail in the Boherbue coffin was the second yellow card shown to Boherbue midfielder Gerry O’Sullivan early in the second-half.

O’Leary grabbed his second and Gneeveguilla’s third goal shortly after the second water break to complete the rout.

The winners were in a commanding position at the break, leading 0-9 to 0-4, but in truth, they could have had the result wrapped up by the interval had they taken any of the three goal chances they engineered for themselves.

Sean O’Keeffe had probably their best green flag opportunity of the half, his third minute shot superbly tipped over by Boherbue ‘keeper Kevin Murphy. Padraig Doyle had another excellent chance for the Kerry champions, his low effort deflected onto the post by a last-ditch Boherbue intervention.

These chances came about as a result of Gneeveguilla’s free-flowing football and the intricacy of their passing which time and again took them inside the Boherbue cover.

Dominant from very early on, the Kerry champions led 0-6 to 0-1 at the first water break, Sean O’Keeffe and Shane O’Sullivan supplying a pair of white flags each.

CJ O’Sullivan kicked Boherbue’s sole point of the opening quarter and they wouldn’t score again until the 26th minute when the double-marked Jerry O’Connor split the posts. Having at one stage trailed by seven in the opening half, further late points from O’Connor and Liam Moynihan brought Boherbue back within five at the break.

Scorers for Gneeveguilla: J O’Leary (2-1); S O’Keeffe (1-4, 0-1 free); S O’Sullivan (0-3); P Doyle (0-2); M Murphy, P Warren, J Cremin, C Herlihy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Boherbue: L Moynihan (0-1 free), J O’Connor (0-1 free), CJ O’Sullivan (0-2); J Daly, Andrew O’Connor, D Sheehan (0-1 each).

GNEEVEGUILLA: P O’Riordan; D Brosnan, P Brosnan, P O’Leary; P Warren, E Fitzgerald, DJ Murphy; R Collins, C Herlihy; J O’Leary, P Doyle, M Murphy; S O’Keeffe, S O’Sullivan, J Cremin.

Subs: for P O’Connor for Murphy, C Buckley for Cremin, C O’Connor for O’Keeffe (all 45); D O’Sullivan for J O’Leary, K Coughlan for P O’Leary (both 49).

BOHERBUE: K Murphy; D O’Keeffe, N Murphy, D Buckley; K Cremin, J Daly, M O’Gorman; P Daly, G O’Sullivan; Andrew O’Connor, A Murphy, CJ O’Sullivan; Alan O’Connor, J O’Connor, L Moynihan.

Subs: J Corkery for O’Gorman (36); D O’Sullivan for Andrew O’Connor, B Murphy for P Daly, D Sheehan for Moynihan (all 45); B Buckley for CJ O’Sullivan (49, inj).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).

More in this section

Sean Kelly 23/10/2021 GAA shortlist 'red' and 'green' plans for All-Ireland SFC restructure
Clough-Ballacolla v Kilmacud Crokes - 2021 AIB Leinster Club Senior Hurling Championship Semi-Final Can Clough-Ballacolla deliver a Christmas miracle against Ballyhale Shamrocks?
Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title Barry O’Driscoll kicks Randal Óg to Cork Junior B title
<p>Eamonn Ryan</p>

TG4 to broadcast special tribute documentary on the life and times of the great Eamonn Ryan

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices