Boherbue v Gneeveguilla: A derby with a difference as neighbours collide in Munster JFC

Saturday afternoon’s Munster club JFC semi-final is a derby with a difference.

On one side of the Cork-Kerry border sits Boherbue, on the other lies Gneeveguilla, with 15km of road separating the respective county junior football champions and provincial semi-final opponents.

For Boherbue panellist Mike Murphy, there will be a particularly strong sense of familiarity on Saturday in Mallow.

Murphy was part of the Gneeveguilla team that secured Kerry and Munster honours back in 2010, but has since put down roots across the border, where he now plies his footballing trade.

“We are no more than five minutes apart,” began Boherbue manager Conor O’Riordan on the uniqueness of this weekend’s fixture.

“There is a big crossover between the two places. When we were young, a lot of us would’ve run in Gneeveguilla. There would be a lot of familiarities, even though we are from two different counties.

“The familiarity definitely adds to it and there is a great buzz in the build up. We have Mike Murphy playing with us, who is living in Boherbue and his kids are playing for Boherbue, but he’s from Gneeveguilla originally and played with them for a long time. He knows a lot of these Gneeveguilla lads and has played with some of them.”

Strangely enough, despite their close proximity, the two sides have not crossed paths on the challenge game circuit in recent years, so this weekend represents a first meeting for the current panels.

“They were always kinda a step above us,” O’Riordan explained. “They were playing intermediate for a long time, are not long down in junior and, of course, they are on the way back up again by virtue of having won junior in Kerry.”

The Kerry junior champions have long dominated this competition, a Kingdom club taking home the provincial honours in all but one of the last 12 editions of the Munster junior championship. The outliers are Boherbue’s Duhallow neighbours Knocknagree, who completed a clean sweep of Cork, Munster, and All-Ireland titles around this time four years ago.

“It takes such an effort to win your county that I think some teams just throw the shackles off and go for it when it comes to Munster. We’d love it if it was us that has a Munster final to look forward to in January, but we know it is a huge ask.

“I’m based in Tralee and the Kerry clubs know when they win their county championship that they have a really good chance at going very, very far into the All-Ireland series. Two Kerry clubs, Beaufort and Na Gaeil, have won the last two All-Ireland junior titles and so Gneeveguilla will be hot favourites for this weekend.”

For Boherbue, they’d easily be forgiven for treating Munster as an afterthought given their long, long search for a first Cork JAFC. Duhallow divisional champions for the past five seasons, it wasn’t until three weeks ago — three months after losing the delayed 2020 final — that they finally got over the line.

However, O’Riordan is adamant his charges will grab this Munster opportunity with both hands.

“After we won the county, a lot of people would have said, and it would have been without badness, that everything else is a bonus, but we are not looking at it like that. To win the junior has taken us so long, but we know this is our shot at a Munster club competition and representing Cork as well.

“We have floodlights, but not proper ones for playing games, so we have been above in Mountcollins in Limerick and in Mallow for midweek training and we have lads travelling from Athenry, Roscommon, and Carlow. The dedication and the effort is still there and we really want to put in a good performance.”