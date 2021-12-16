Conor Lehane back on Cork panel as new captain named

Conor Lehane has rejoined the Cork senior hurling panel on the back of an impressive club season on Leeside with Midleton.

Lehane, who was man of the match in the county final win over Glen Rovers with 13 points, was not on the Cork panel for the 2021 season.

Manager Kieran Kingston confirmed Lehane’s return while paying a full tribute to the three recent departures from the county senior panel - Eoin Cadogan, Bill Cooper and Colm Spillane.

“I know I speak on behalf of supporters and all those associated with Cork in paying tribute to the lads. Eoin played senior hurling and football for Cork for 15 years, which is an incredible record - 20 years when you take into account his underage record.

“He’ll go down as one of Cork’s dual greats, pitted against top opponents in both codes, and was as strong a character as I’ve seen in the GAA. People don’t realise what he put himself through physically in order to compete for as long as he did, overcoming significant injuries to do so.

“Bill Cooper was a long-standing presence on the Cork senior hurling team, and his strength and character were a massive asset for us in a lot of tight games. He never let Cork down and gave some outstanding displays in the middle of the field, and I wish him the best when he returns to action with his club, Youghal.

“I know everyone in Cork is sorry to see Colm Spillane being forced to step away from the inter-county scene due to injury - he was an outstanding defender who often picked up the opposition’s danger man and had some outstanding performances in Thurles, Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Croke Park. I hope to see Colm playing again for Castlelyons in 2022.

“All supporters of Cork hurling will wish the three lads well for the future. They gave everything to the Cork jersey while they were involved and can look back with pride on their inter county careers.”

Cork have also changed captains, with Mark Coleman of Blarney taking over as captain from Patrick Horgan for 2022 and Inniscarra’s Sean O’Donoghue taking on the role of vice-captain.