Tyrone’s Covid call ‘one of the biggest in GAA history’

Tyrone managers Feargal Logan and Brian Dooher made “one of the biggest calls in the history of the GAA” when they advised the county board that the All-Ireland semi-final against Kerry should not go ahead due to a Covid-19 wave which swept through their squad.

County chairman Michael Kerr told delegates at Tuesday night’s annual convention that the pair were willing to sacrifice all the efforts they had made for the greater good of the players, and of the Association.

With the cooperation of opponents Kerry, the GAA extended the original one week deferral of the fixture, and the Red Hands stunned their Munster rivals with a 3-14 to 0-22 extra-time win, before going on to win the Sam Maguire Cup with victory over Mayo in the decider.

“Both managers were willing to sacrifice the many hours they had laboured and the possible glory they could achieve for the greater good of our players and everyone in the association,” said Kerr.

“They made one of the biggest calls not alone in the history of Tyrone GAA but in the history of the association.

“That is as professional as you will get in sport or business anywhere in the world.

“The decision was based solely on the health and wellbeing of our players and the future of Tyrone GAA. Contrary to what some of the pundits pedalled it is not Tyrone’s job to debate the health of our squad on national TV.

“That no details were released wasn’t down to anybody being ‘cute hoors’ but the professionalism of Feargal and Brian.

“Their job was to manage Tyrone senior team and not certain pundit’s expectations.

“The following day, thankfully the CCCC with the help of Kerry and Mayo fixed the match as we had originally requested when we had most but not all of our panel available.”

Kerr, who was returned to serve for a fifth term, insisted that the Red Hands had at all times strictly followed Covid-19 regulations, and that the managers ensured that the rules were strictly enforced.

“The lockdown rules were strictly enforced by Feargal and Brian.

“Some of the other transgressors were caught but a lot more escaped, and some even took high moral ground in the latter part of the season.

“I can say without fear of contradiction that at no stage during the GAA’s lockdown did Tyrone players train collectively.

“Unfortunately Covid did hit our players and we were not in a position to field on the original date the All Ireland semi-final was fixed for,” he added.