Gavin O’Mahony: ‘We’ll have to mind ourselves on the turkey and ham’

Kilmallock veteran Gavin O’Mahony says he is drawing inspiration from the new generation of hurlers in the club.

Speaking last week, his fellow thirtysomething and former Limerick team-mate Paudie O’Brien admitted that the sides had depended heavily on O’Mahony and Graeme Mulcahy for years.

Now with Micheál Houlihan, son of Mike, and Oisín O’Reilly starring in the half-forward line, the burden on them has eased.

“At the start of the year, you think ‘where are we going?’“ O’Mahony said. “What will be the journey for this group? Is the transition going to take a bit longer?’ We’re under no illusions that it’s coming to the end of our time and it’s inspiring to be playing with the next generation now.

“A few of us played below par (v Midleton) and then you have the likes of Micheál stepping up and taking his scores, Kevin O’Donnell, taking his chances. It’s massive because they, Oisín and David Woulfe, have really knuckled down and worked hard. It’s what every club looks for, those two or three coming through. They are setting the standards in training now. It’s great because you might see a lad with potential and he mightn’t grab his chance but these lads are hurling at the top of their game. There are eight to 10 of us who are in the twilight of our hurling careers and we want to make every ball count.”

The guile and cuteness of O’Mahony and Mulcahy were key in seeing off Patrickswell in the county final in October but before then and in the seven-week wait to face Midleton in the Munster semi-final it was the younger men who were taking the reins.

“Munster club is funny in that there is so much pressure with the county and leading up to semi-finals and finals that when it’s over there’s a real lull and you don’t know what way to approach it. But there are a good few young lads in the group and fellas in my bracket are being lifted by them and they want to keep the journey going.”

Ballygunner will be formidable Munster final opposition in the second weekend of January but it’s a week Kilmallock plan to enjoy for a host of reasons, says O’Mahony, as he aims to make the appearance count as he did in 2014.

“We have two weddings — Graeme is getting married on the 2nd (January) and Paudie on the 7th so we have a couple of things to look forward to. We said ourselves over the last few weeks that we wanted to keep it going, keep training and keep together over the Christmas. Like any team, the more you train, the more you’re together, the stronger the bond. There is a good gel together. We’ve had to be flexible at times with training and moving it. We have just had to take it as it comes.

“The next few weeks won’t be too much even if we have to mind ourselves on the turkey and ham over the Christmas and stay focused. The weddings will be a good distraction.”