Stephen Rochford bemoans pace of All-Ireland SFC change

Donegal coach Stephen Rochford believes precious time has been wasted chasing ‘perfection’ where the football Championship is concerned.

The former Mayo manager revealed his disappointment that the proposal for a new-look league-based Championship, rejected by a Special Congress in October, wasn’t put on trial at least.

He said it contained flaws but was worth pressing ahead with and lamented that over two years since proposals for Championship overhaul were first presented to the public, there’s still no clear timeline on when change will occur.

A new task force dedicated to presenting a fresh proposal in time for Annual Congress in spring is at work and could return with a tweaked version of ‘Proposal B’.

Speaking at the launch of the GOAL Mile, which is partnered by AIB, Rochford said the flipped season model had plenty of merit.

“I would have been a fan of it as a starting point, as in I would have been happy to have it trialled for a year or two, the same way as the Super 8s were put out there,” said Rochford. “I don’t see why a proposed Championship couldn’t be trialled. If we’re waiting for something to be perfect then we’ll still be waiting in 10 years’ time and I still don’t think we’ll achieve it then either.

“There are too many interested parties, there are too many agendas to try to reach perfection. There are imbalances between the provinces so you’re never going to get everybody being totally aligned on it. I think the most disappointing part of it for me was that those options have been presented since early 2020, maybe even late 2019, and it took us until September 2021, weeks before the vote, to have a discussion, never mind even some debate about it.

“I think that’s extremely disappointing that we didn’t spend more time when games weren’t available to sort of tease out what were the other options to kick us into the 2022 campaign.”

The new 10-man task force includes GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan. Rochford believes their recommendations need to be made public sooner rather than later to allow for adequate debate.

“We probably need to be hearing about them in the next few weeks,” he said. “I do think the option that was put on the table around the league championship, I think that is the basis for a new championship going forward, maybe in 2023.

“I’d really like to see what’s going to come but it’s about having a proper debate and my worry is that time might tick by in order to have that properly done again this time.”

On the playing front, Rochford confirmed that veteran full-back Neil McGee, 36, intends to return for 2022.

He confirmed that captain Michael Murphy, who struggled with a hamstring problem for several months, should be fit for the beginning of the National League also.

But defender Paddy McGrath has been forced to retire due to injury.

“He probably didn’t really recover from the ACL injury he had against Mayo in the Super 8s (2019),” said Rochford. “I wish him luck, he is a loss because of the type of character he is.”

