Frankie McGrath on Loughmore red cards: 'These guys deserve better'

Loughmore-Castleiney manager Frankie McGrath was still angry with the decision to send off Noel McGrath after the game.

“Sure what happened prior to Noel’s sending-off? It’s the incident before it. I mean, somebody put a hurley into Noel’s helmet.

“You were all near enough, we all heard it. And that’s not an event at all, so it’s not?

“If Noel is sent off for some event... like I couldn’t see that it was a sending-off either. Maybe the video will tell us something else.

“But these guys absolutely deserve better.

“For the game to have to be played under floodlights today, two outstanding teams. And we have to play - no disrespect to the people who have to look after the pitch, but people want to promote hurling.

“Today was the big hurling match of the day and we played on a poor pitch under lights. Was that necessary? So the powers that be that promote the game have some soul-searching to do.

“We’re doing our best to promote it. Absolutely. You’ve seen what we’ve been doing for the last number of months. And we got rightly lauded for it and stuff, but it’s a bit hard to take then at the end of the road to be treated like that.

“And that’s no disrespect to the people that look after the pitch. They do the best that they can. Big teams in Leinster can go to Croke Park to play their games. If they want the club season to happen at this time of the year - they’re talking about the split season - then take the games to the playable pitches.

“Pairc Ui Chaoimh isn’t too far from here, an outstanding facility. Why couldn’t it have been played there?”

Ballygunner boss Darragh O’Sullivan echoed McGrath on the venue.

“Today - with the conditions, the county board did the best they could, but they probably didn’t expect this game to be up here either.

“The expectation would have been that it’d be in Walsh Park, but for various reasons it couldn’t be in Walsh Park. We were thrilled to come here, it’s a little bit of a bigger park, but it’s very cut up, while Walsh Park would be like a carpet.

“It’s strange we were up here on a very soft field when there’s a good field 20 miles away, and playing under lights... it’s just odd to me.

“It (the game) was roll up the sleeves, a war of attrition. Conditions were horrible. But you have to do that, the way the season has gone.

“There might have been questions as to whether we could do that, people mentioning the game with Borrisoleigh (in 2019), but Borrisoleigh are a phenomenal team. People need to give credit to them for winning that Munster championship - they dug deep and were better than us on the day.

“We’re just thrilled now to be in the final.”