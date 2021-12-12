Kerry All-Star Aislinn Desmond announces retirement; Castleisland and Mullinahone take Munster titles

9 July 2021; Aislinn Desmond of Kerry during the TG4 Ladies Football All-Ireland Championship Group 4 Round 1 match between Galway and Kerry at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Photo by Brendan Moran/Sportsfile

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 20:17
Mortimer Murphy

Former Kerry captain and 2015 All-Star Aislinn Desmond has announced her retirement from county football.

The Rathmore club woman said: “After 12 wonderful years playing with Kerry, I have decided that now is the right time to announce my retirement from inter-county football. It was a huge honour for me to wear the Kerry jersey.”

Meanwhile Castleisland Desmonds were forced to come from behind at Mallow GAA Grounds on Saturday afternoon to just pip a determined Monagea side in a dramatic Munster Ladies IFC final (1-5 to 0-7).

Desmonds collected the silverware because their inspirational keeper and captain Fiona Griffin and sister of recently retired Irish rugby captain Ciara was unbeatable.

Lorraine Scanlon gave another tour de force at midfield while Cáit Lynch managed to quell the threat of Monagea star Karen O’Leary.

But the turning point in this high intensity but low in quality affair happened soon after the second-half water break. Desmonds were trailing 0-6 to 0-4, had not posted one point in over 30 minutes of football and looked in serious trouble.

Then in a sweeping move, Labhaoise Walmsley and Hannah Herlihy combined to set up the inrushing Paris McCarthy for an unstoppable shot to the Monagea net. Then from kick-out Lorraine Scanlon kicked a superb point and Desmonds suddenly were 1-5 to 0-6 in front and Monagea could not get an equaliser despite a late Bridget Cahill point.

In the Munster Junior Club Final, MKL Gaels were trying to make in a Kerry treble after Rathmore and Desmonds wins, but they were blown away in the opening half by Tipperary champions Mullinahone who used a gale force wind in the opening half to lead 3-7 to 0-1. Goals from Aoibhe O’Shea in the second and 23rd minutes and a third goal just before the break proved decisive.

MKL had a decent second half with goals from Lorna Hickey and Niamh Carmody and two frees from Ailís Murphy but they were denied by a superb Mullinahone defence and the Tipperary side ran out 3-9 to 2-5 winners.

