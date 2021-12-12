Upcoming weddings mean Kilmallock will have unique build-up to Munster club final

Two weddings just days before next month’s Munster final will provide a unique build-up for Kilmallock but after passing this test with ease they will feel they’re ready for pretty much anything.

The seven weeks they were made to wait to represent Limerick in provincial fare mattered little as they dismissed Midleton with a lot more comfort than the scoreline suggests, the only goal of a game Tommy O’Connell’s late consolation effort.

Ballygunner await them in the provincial decider on January 8 or 9 but before that there is Graeme Mulcahy and Laura Mellett’s nuptials on January 2 and five days later Paudie O’Brien and Rayna Tsang tie the knot.

Both men were on the scoreboard here in TUS Gaelic Grounds in a game in which Kilmallock never trailed, augmenting their four-point lead at the first water break to nine at the half-time interval, 0-12 to 0-3. They may have lost the second half but then that was as a result of the aforementioned goal.

“Once Robbie Hanley and Aaron Costello got on top in midfield, we pushed on from there,” Kilmallock manager Tony Considine argued. “Once we got a couple of points early on, that settled us. This thing about a break, I wouldn’t take any notice of the break. Every team would love to be in a Munster semi-final having seven weeks of a break. So we were delighted like that.”

Hailing the strength of the Limerick SHC, he continued: “We were prepared for a battle. You’re not going to get anything soft in Munster. You’ve to get in and earn your corn. We earned our corn against Patrickswell in the county final. That was a tough game. And that set us up.

“From the word go in the Limerick championship, the night we beat Ballybrown here, we were very lucky to win that game. We got over the line by a point and we’re in a Munster final. We’re only in the final as well. We’ll be looking forward to the Christmas and a Munster final.”

For a gaping 18 minutes in the first half, Midleton failed to score as they struggled against Kilmallock's physicality and intensity. By half-time, they were only peers with Kilmallock on the number of wides registered - six. In the period they didn’t score, the Limerick champions hit them for nine points.

Between the ninth and 18th minutes, the deadly Micheál Houlihan helped himself to four points, three from frees, and teed up Oisín O’Reilly for another. Midleton were completely flustered with the pressure being exerted upon them by the Kilmallock full-forward line and their frustrations were illustrated in the concession of unnecessary frees.

Kilmallock were 0-6 to 0-2 up at the first water break and were seven to the good in the 21st minute when Gavin O’Mahony stole possession for O’Reilly to add his second point of the game.

So impressive in his own county championship, Conor Lehane was living on scraps and sent three balls wide by the break. Cormac Beausang eventually ended Midleton’s barren spell in the 26th minute but Graeme Mulcahy cancelled it out seconds later.

Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald knew the nine-point difference at the turnaround was a mountain. “I think if we had got a couple of scores before half-time and kept it at a more manageable level, it would have made our task appear a bit easier.

“We missed a few chances throughout the game which, in general, we’ve been getting throughout the year. That makes a little bit of a difference and you need to be getting all the breaks.”

Kilmallock weren’t flattered by the half-time margin and twice increased their lead to 11 points in the opening six minutes of the second half. However, they went 14 minutes without a score from the 36th minute and the margin was cut to eight by the second water break, 0-15 to 0-7, as Lehane began to make his presence felt.

However, Midleton hardly troubled Barry Hennessy in Kilmallock’s goal and The Balbec’s advantage grew to double digits by the 52nd minute. The game was well and truly out of Midleton’s reach seconds later when Houlihan sent over his 11th point of the game, his fourth from play.

Beausang did bring out Hennessy’s best in the 57th minute and O’Connell eventually found the net two minutes later but it was of no consequence. Fitzgerald knew what had to be done. “We needed in the second half to be getting off to a good start and we didn’t. We didn’t really want to be going for goals so early, maybe we should have shot for a few more points – when we got the goal then, maybe the scoreline would have been tighter. But you can’t take away from Kilmallock, they were worthy winners today and we wish them well going forward.”