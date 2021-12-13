On a roll, Kilmoyley target Kerry's first Munster IHC title

Kilmoyley have an AIB Munster Club IHC final against Cork’s Courcey Rovers to look forward to in early January after their brilliant victory over Dunhill in Páirc Uí Rinn on Sunday.

An accomplished team display was required in a contest that went right to the wire - and that is what they delivered.

They went five points clear early in the second half but were pegged back with 10 minutes remaining. Daniel Collins' seventh point in the 55th minute gave the Kerry champions a two-point cushion, and in an exciting finish they survived a strong Dunhill challenge.

Kilmoyley joint-manager Maurice Murnane summed it up perfectly: “It was a real battling performance by the lads. Anyone who knows the boys, knows they are a great battling team. When Dunhill came back, I knew they were going to dig deep.

“We played very well against Moyne-Templetuohy (quarter-final) and we thought it was going to be hard to get the lads up again to play to the same standard because we knew we were going to have a massive game with Dunhill.

“Daniel Collins had a great game, he is our free-taker and he is one of our go-to forwards. Paudie O’Connor at midfield was excellent as was his brother (Maurice) inside at corner-forward. It was a great effort by all the lads."

Kilmoyley had a flying start. Their two top forwards Collins and Maurice O’Connor contributed to a three point lead. Dunhill settled, and announced their arrival with a goal from Shane Casey - Cillian Bonnar the provider from out the field.

Level at the first water-break, 1-1 to 0-4, a nip and tuck second quarter went the way of Dunhill with Eamonn Murphy taking his opportunities to nose the Waterford side in front in stoppage time.

However, when Maurice O’Connor scored a marvellous goal after he connected with Tom Murnane’s long delivery, it was advantage Kilmoyley at the short whistle, 1-7 to 1-5.

Kilmoyley restarted as they did in the opening half with three unanswered points - Adrian Royle, wing-back Tom Murnane and Maurice O’Connor all on target. It put them in a good position, five in front.

Dunhill, despite a growing wide count, were creating chances and eventually they raised a flag from a Shane Casey ’65 in the 44th minute. This was swiftly followed by a goal from substitute Ben Gallagher - Shane Casey the provider - to leave them behind by the minimum at the second waterbreak, 2-6 to 1-10.

The tireless Shane Casey made it level pegging entering the final 10 minutes.

But they weren’t allowed to score again. Collins landed a vital brace to win by two.

Kilmoyley now go in search of Kerry's first Munster club IHC title. “It is great to be where we are. We will be looking forward to the final and the lads will be looking forward to training over Christmas. We are not going to make up the numbers,” concluded Murnane.