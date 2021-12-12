Kilmoyley secure Munster IHC final spot with nail-biting win over Dunhill

Kilmoyley (Kerry) 1-12 Dunhill (Waterford) 2-7

It will be a Cork versus Kerry AIB Munster club IHC final in early January, after Kilmoyley secured their place in the decider at Páirc Uí Rinn today. In a nail-biting finish, they held out for the win.

It will be the Kerry side's first final appearance since 2016, with Courcey Rovers providing the opposition.

Kilmoyley went five up early in the second-half but Dunhill drew level with 10 minutes remaining. Two points from the outstanding Daniel Collins - seven in total - got them over the line.

Along with Daniel Collins, there were inspirational performances from brothers Paudie and Maurice O’Connor as well.

In blustery conditions, Kilmoyley were quick off the mark, registering the first point from Maurice O’Connor and this was followed by a brilliant free by Collins from out by the sideline. In the sixth minute, Collins scored again to yield a three point advantage.

The Kerry outfit had to be at their best to deny Tomás Casey a green flag, however they were not able to prevent Shane Casey when he collected from a long delivery by Cillian Bonnar to find the net on the quarter hour mark.

Daire Nolan, Kilmoyley, battles with Walter Hally, Dunhill. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Captain David Phelan added a quick point to put Dunhill one up, only for the teams to be level at the first water-break courtesy of Collins, 1-1 to 0-4.

Eamonn Murphy picked off a point for Dunhill and they maintained the upper-hand until Maurice O’Connor combined with Collins for the momentum to switch back Kilmoyley’s way, 0-7 to 1-3 on the 30 minute mark.

In keeping with the tight nature of proceedings, Eamonn Murphy’s third white flag put Dunhill a point ahead in the second minute or stoppage.

But there was time for one more twist in a very enjoyable opening half when Tom Murnane’s lengthy clearance was tipped to the net by Maurice O’Connor. Kilmoyley ahead 1-7 to 1-5 at the interval.

As the Dunhill wides mounted, Kilmoyley restarted as they did the first half shooting three unanswered points.

A Shane Casey ’65 in the 44th minute was Dunhill’s opening score of the second-half. And they finished the third quarter with a second green flag, substitute Ben Gallagher (just on the field) netting after he was set up by Shane Casey, 2-6 to 1-10 at the second water-break.

Collins put Kilmoyley two up with five minutes remaining.

They had to endure a few nervous moments but they got through.

Cork clubs top the roll of honour in this competition with eight titles, while Kerry have yet to be successful.

Scorers for Kilmoyley: D Collins (0-7, 0-3 frees), M O’Connor (1-3), T Murnane and A Royle (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dunhill: S Casey (1-2, 0-1 65), B Gallagher (1-0), E Murphy (0-3), D Phelan (0-2).

KILMOYLEY: J B O’Halloran; D Kennedy, C Savage, F McCarthy (Capt); J Godley, D Fitzell, T Murnane; K McCarthy, P O’Connor; J Brick, D Collins, D McCarthy; D Nolan, A Royle, M O’Connor.

Subs: M Flaherty for J Brick (39), R Collins for D Nolan (51).

DUNHILL: D Carey; J Fenton, D Phelan (Capt), W Hally; S McDonald, M Harney, C Quinn; D Murray, C Hally; C Bonnar, T Casey, M Murphy; D Power, S Casey, E Murphy.

Subs: E Casey for T Casey (17), J Sage for C Hally (41), D Swift for S McDonald (41), B Gallagher for D Power (41), S McDonald for J Fenton (52).

Referee: Nathan Wall (Cork).