Munster dream still alive for Ballygiblin

The North Cork side squeezed past Caherline of Limerick to book their place in the 2021 Munster JHC Final.
Munster dream still alive for Ballygiblin

Hurling, Camogie, GAA, generic, stock

Sun, 12 Dec, 2021 - 15:50
Diarmuid Sheehan

Munster Club JHC semi-final: Ballygiblin (Cork) 1-09 Caherline (Limerick) 0-10 

The dream is still alive for Ballygiblin after the North Cork side squeezed past Caherline of Limerick to book their place in the 2021 MJHC Final.

A goal on 40 minutes from Ballygiblin’s Dillon Sheehan would ultimately be the difference on the day however the victors had to dig deep in the latter stages as the Limerick champions pushed all the way to the final whistle.

From the off this was a well contested, hard, but genuine provincial semi-final as both sides threw everything they had at it in what were terrible conditions – ruling out open hurling.

For the victors, Darragh Flynn, Sheehan, Joseph O’Sullivan and Dean Barry impressed while the Treaty side had Andrew Brennan, Aaron Power and James Enright to thank for eight of their 10-point tally. Their midfield pairing of Jack Carroll and Paraic Wixted also shone. However on the day they were just pipped at the post.

Ballygiblin supporters would have been worried at the interval as their side led by just the minimum at the turn (0-6 to 0-5) despite having a serious gale to their backs.

Those concerns would have been reinforced shortly after the restart as Caherline took the lead for the first time but Ballygiblin had that major on 40 minutes – and from then to the finish they held firm.

Scorers for Ballygiblin: D Flynn 0-6 (five frees, one sixty five); D Sheehan 1-0; M Walsh, D Barry, C English 0-1 each.

Caherline: A Brennan 0-4 (all frees); J English, A Power 0-2 each; J Carroll (free), P Wixted 0-1 each.

BALLYGIBLIN: C Nolan; B O’Gorman, F Herlihy, M Lewis; R Donegan, J Mullins, B Coffey; J O’Sullivan, D Flynn; M Walsh; C English, D Sheehan; K Duggan, S O’Sullivan, D Barry. 

Subs: C O’Brien for J Mullins (inj)(58), A Donegan for D Sheehan (62).

CAHERLINE: M Moloney; W O’Keeffe, P O’Keeffe, D Power; S Whelan, D Murnane, D Balfry; J Carroll, P Wixted; James Kennedy, A Brennan, James Enright; Jack Kennedy, A Power, K Wixted. 

Subs: J Carroll for Jack Kennedy (42), N Tierney for James Kennedy (50), Jack Enright for K Wixted (53), S Wixted for James Enright (60).

Referee: N O’Toole (Waterford)

More in this section

East Kerry final: Dr Crokes give Colm Cooper perfect wedding gift East Kerry final: Dr Crokes give Colm Cooper perfect wedding gift
Seven in a row for Mourneabbey as Laura Fitzgerald fires second hat-trick in a week Seven in a row for Mourneabbey as Laura Fitzgerald fires second hat-trick in a week
Kilmoyley secure Munster IHC final spot with nail-biting win over Dunhill Kilmoyley secure Munster IHC final spot with nail-biting win over Dunhill
Ballygunner v Loughmore-Castleiney - AIB Munster GAA Hurling Senior Club Championship Semi-Final

Noel and John McGrath sent off as Ballygunner beat Loughmore-Castleiney

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices