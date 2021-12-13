Tony Considine: Kilmallock were in control from the word go

Kilmallock manager Tony Considine was convinced his team would defeat Midleton once they started quickly.

Four points up at the first water break, the Limerick champions showed no signs of rust from their seven-week lay-off and were never behind in a game they led by 11 points on three occasions.

“Midleton maybe didn’t play above themselves or maybe played what they were allowed to play,” said the former Clare boss. “When we got on top we stayed there, and that was it. We made that commitment to one another the other night, we said, ‘once we get at these lads early on…’

“I watched them in the Cork county final against Glen Rovers and Glen Rovers stood off them for 20-25 minutes. And that put Glen under pressure right away. When they started coming back at them, depriving them of possession, Midleton didn’t like it. They like to run around and play the ball. But we had the lads to run around with them, and the lads to take the ball off them as well. And we got the scores, we got 19, 20 points, which was fantastic.”

Keeping Midleton to three first-half points was a testament to Kilmallock’s defending. “I said it all the time – if we can stop these scores going in at the back, we’re going to give some team a bit of a hiding,” remarked Considine.

“Now, we didn’t give Midleton a hiding here but I think we were in control from the word go. Once we got on top, we proved that the things we’ve been working on have borne fruit. We stopped conceding goals.”

Asked why yet another Cork team flattered to deceive in the Munster club SHC, Considine proffered: “I know divisional teams have won in Cork for the last number of years and the team coming out into Munster were the second best team. That hasn’t happened here – Midleton were the best team in Cork. They haven’t won since 2013, maybe they over-celebrated. I don’t know. I feel they put a lot of effort into winning the Cork championship. They had some really tough games and I think we were that bit fresher today.”

Midleton manager Ger Fitzgerald couldn’t hide his disappointment. “We prepared well and we came down intending to take the fight to Kilmallock but we didn’t, really, we never got into the game.

“It just didn’t happen for us on the day, we’ve no excuses. We can’t say we didn’t want it or we can’t say we didn’t apply ourselves in the weeks leading up to it or do anything different in terms of our preparation for this match compared to any match in the county championship. We’re extremely disappointed but we’re proud of what we achieved this year.