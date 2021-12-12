Seven in a row for Mourneabbey as Laura Fitzgerald fires second hat-trick in a week

Munster LGFA senior final: Mourneabbey (Cork) 4-10 Aherlow (Tipperary) 0-8

A Laura Fitzgerald hat-trick helped Mourneabbey claim their seventh consecutive Munster LGFA senior title at the expense of Aherlow at a windswept Mallow on Sunday afternoon.

Poor weather conditions made life difficult but it was Mourneabbey who coped better and deservedly won the 2021 Munster senior title.

Laura Fitzgerald is enjoying a marvellous season and scored a hat-trick of goals to cement Mourneabbey’s latest provincial triumph just a week after she did the same against Ballymacarbry in the semi-final. Doireann O’Sullivan’s accuracy allied with another impressive defensive effort means Mourneabbey are in good shape heading into the All-Ireland club semi-finals.

Mourneabbey enjoyed the advantage of a gale wind in the opening half and were quickly on the front foot. Doireann O’Sullivan won and converted a free with only a minute on the clock.

O’Sullivan was denied a goal by a point-blank Emer McCarthy stop soon after but made no mistake with a long-range effort to double Mourneabbey’s advantage.

Struggling to get out of their half, Aherlow remained in defensive mode for the entire opening quarter and conceded a goal after six minutes. Laura Fitzgerald set up an in-rushing Emma Coakley who found the net from close range.

Doireann O’Sullivan’s third point made it 1-3 to 0-0 after eight dominant minutes from the Cork senior champions. Moving the ball quickly through their hands, Mourneabbey’s Ciara O’Sullivan got her name on the scoresheet prior to Aherlow’s Anna Rose Kennedy bursting through only to be denied a goal by a last-ditch tackle.

Emma Morrissey’s free got the Tipperary team on the scoreboard but Emma Harrington replied to hand Mourneabbey a 1-5 to 0-1 lead at the first water break.

The Cork side showed their class by producing another superb move that ended with Laura Fitzgerald firing into the bottom corner immediately on the resumption. Doireann O’Sullivan added her fourth point from a free before Laura Fitzgerald made it 2-6 to 0-1.

Aherlow’s Emma Morrissey converted two frees but another flowing Mourneabbey move resulted in Laura Fitzgerald flicking the ball into the net to hand the Cork champions a deserved 3-7 to 0-3 interval lead.

Despite having the wind at their backs for the second half, Aherlow failed to take advantage as their opponents dominated territory and possession. Bríd O’Sullivan made it a 14-point game early in the third quarter as the weather deteriorated and made for a scrappy spell.

Both teams were guilty of squandering possession as Mourneabbey’s defence stood up to Aherlow’s advances and kept the Tipp side at arm's length. A low-scoring third quarter saw Doireann O’Sullivan fire a goal opportunity narrowly wide and Aherlow score their first point from open play as Emma Morrissey took her and her team’s total to 0-5.

O’Sullivan and Morrissey exchanged frees to make it 3-9 to 0-6 with 15 minutes remaining.

It was make or break time for the Tipperary champions at this juncture who needed goals to have any chance of closing the gap. Once again, Mourneabbey’s back six remained steadfast and ensured their opponents would not break through.

Breaking quickly from defence, Mourneabbey put the seal on a superb performance with their fourth goal of the final. Laura Fitzgerald completed her hat-trick by palming the ball into net after 47 minutes.

Things could have gotten even worse for an overworked Aherlow defence were it not for goalkeeper Emer McCarthy who produced a couple of marvellous saves in the dying minutes.

Full-back Brid Condon strode up from defence to split the posts but it was too little, too late for an Aherlow side that could have no argument with the final outcome.

Scorers for Mourneabbey: L Fitzgerald (3-1), D O’Sullivan (0-6, 0-4 frees), E Coakley (1-0), C O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan and E Harrington (0-1 each).

Aherlow: E Morrissey (0-7, 0-6 frees), B Condon (0-1).

MOURNEABBEY: M O’Sullivan; A O’Sullivan, E Meaney, K Coakley; A Ryan, M O’Callaghan, E Jack; E Coakley, N O’Sullivan; E Harrington, R O’Sullivan, B O’Sullivan (captain); C O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, L Fitzgerald.

Subs: D Cronin for E Coakley (17), C Harrington for E Jack (44), A Walsh for A Ryan (52), K O’Toole for C O’Sullivan (54), A Cronin for R O’Sullivan (55).

AHERLOW: E McCarthy; G Condon, B Condon, G Blackburn; L Ivory (captain), C Kennedy, G Ryan; S Condon, A Rose Kennedy; M Condon, C McCarthy, S Morrissey; E Looby, E Morrissey, C Mullins.

Subs: A Ryan for C Mullins (39), U Carew for E Looby (39), C Reardon for G Blackburn (54), E English for S Morrissey (55).

Referee: P Smith (Waterford).