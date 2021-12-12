Eoin Cody saves Ballyhale bacon in extra-time victory over St Rynagh's

Leinster Club SHC semi-final: Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny) 3-24 St Rynagh's (Offaly) 2-18 (AET)

Holders Ballyhale Shamrocks flirted with disaster in Tullamore before eventually coming good in extra-time to secure their Leinster Club SHC final spot.

Leading by nine points at one stage early on, the back-to-back Leinster and All-Ireland champions eventually fell three behind St Rynagh's late on and required a dramatic 63rd minute Eoin Cody goal to force extra-time.

Cody scored 2-3 in total and was among the scorers in the additional 20 minutes as Shamrocks ultimately cruised to a comfortable nine-point win after the scare.

It means they will play Clough Ballacolla in the provincial final at Croke Park next Sunday and it also extends their perfect record in provincial and All-Ireland series games to 15 matches since losing way back in 2012.

James O'Connor's side certainly won this one the hard way as they were reduced to 14 players when attacker Joe Cuddihy was shown a straight red card for a high challenge in first-half stoppage time.

With 15 players allowed to start extra-time, and with the momentum now firmly on their side, Ballyhale blitzed their opposition and outscored them by 0-11 to 0-2 when play resumed.

Like the quarter-final defeat of Mount Leinster Rangers, Ballyhale couldn't have asked for a better start in normal time and shouldn't have allowed themselves to dice with defeat as they did.

They led by nine points at half-time of last weekend's game and this time around had surged nine clear with just 15 minutes on the clock.

Colin Fennelly, quiet against the Carlow champions and held scoreless, looked like a player with a point to prove this time.

He won a free for Kilkenny's first point, scored by TJ Reid, and then after Cody had netted from the right in the fifth minute the full-forward managed to grab a goal himself shortly after.

It was from the resulting puck-out after Cody's goal that a move developed that ended with Fennelly redirecting a Cuddihy shot to the Offaly net.

Fennelly won another free for Reid to convert and when the two Codys, Brian and Eoin, also pointed the holders led by 2-4 to 0-1.

They retained that nine-point advantage at the water break and it looked as good as over at that early stage for the hosts.

The break in play clearly favoured Rynagh's because they returned a different team and, allied to a drop in intensity and some over elaboration from Ballyhale, the game quickly turned around.

St Rynagh's won the second quarter by 1-5 to 0-2 with Luke O'Connor's 23rd minute goal central to the comeback.

Stephen Quirke fed Rynagh's top scorer O'Connor who, under pressure from behind, shortened his hurl and batted a finish to the bottom left hand corner beyond goalkeeper Dean Mason.

Cuddihy's dismissal three minutes into stoppage time, for a high challenge on Matthew Maloney, was another huge boost for Rynagh's who trailed by just 2-8 to 1-8 at half-time.

Rynagh's won the third quarter too and suddenly looked the better team, outscoring the Shamrocks by 0-6 to 0-3 in the period up until the second water break.

Paul Quirke was terrific in this spell, shooting three points, and helping to level the game at 1-14 to 2-11.

With an extra body in defence, Rynagh's gobbled up most of the loose ball and restricted Ballyhale to scraps.

It didn't help that visitors Ballyhale blasted six second-half wides and they were further rocked by a Ronan Hughes goal in the 48th minute.

Sub Aaron Kenny did the spadework with a pass across goals from the right endline and Hughes finished well.

It left Rynagh's three points clear and they retained that lead deep into stoppage time but Kilkenny teams rarely go down easily and Cody struck right at the death, pouncing on a loose ball following a Richie Reid delivery from a 65 to force extra-time at 2-16 to 3-13.

Ballyhale dominated the extra 20 minutes and tagged on a further 11 points with Adrian Mullen and Eoin Cody helping themselves to a brace of points each.

St Rynagh's, utterly deflated by the situation, only scored two points, both from Luke O'Connor frees.

Scorers for Ballyhale Shamrocks: E Cody (2-3), TJ Reid (0-7, 5 frees), A Mullen (0-5), C Fennelly (1-0), B Cody (0-3), E Shefflin, R Corcoran (0-2 each), E Kenneally, E Reid (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Rynagh's: L O'Connor (1-8, 6 frees), R Hughes (1-2), P Quirke (0-4), A Treacy (0-3, 2 frees), S Quirke (0-1).

Ballyhale Shamrocks: D Mason; K Mullen, J Holden, B Butler; E Shefflin, R Reid, D Corcoran; R Corcoran, E Kenneally; B Cody, TJ Reid, E Cody; A Mullen, C Fennelly, J Cuddihy.

Subs: P Mullen for Kenneally (50); D Mullen for Butler (53). E Reid for Cuddihy (red carded, e/t); Kenneally for Fennelly (62).

St Rynagh's: C Clancy; C Hernon, P Camon, S Wynne; M Maloney, B Conneely, D Shortt; A Treacy, J O'Connor; P Quirke, S Og Lyons, G Conneely; L O'Connor, S Dolan, S Quirke.

Subs: R Hughes for Camon (4); A Kenny for G Conneely (41); C Flannery for S Quirke (63). S Quirke for Flannery (e/t); Flannery for S Quirke and N Wynne for Kenny (69); C Phelan for Shefflin (71); B Rigney for Lyons (76).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).