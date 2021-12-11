Vaughan the star as Skeheenarinky edge out battlingOgonnelloe

Munster Club JHC semi-final: Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) 2-16 Ogonnelloe (Clare) 1-16 AET

The inspirational Skeheenarinky full-forward Tomás Vaughan made all the difference in this Saturday afternoon war of attrition. His 11-point haul finally lowered the colours of a brave Ogonnelloe that brought the contest to extra-time with a brilliant late goal from Rory Skelly.

“Leading 2-11 to 0-14 deep in injury time we thought we were there,” admitted Skeheenarinky manager James Lacey, “but we didn’t drop our heads when they got level and came again strongly in extra-time”.

A 25th minute Adrian English goal had helped Skeheenarinky into a 1-9 to 0-7 interval lead, while a second from John O’Callaghan after great work in the build-up by 2020 All-Star footballer Conor Sweeney helped them go six clear by the three quarter-stage.

Points by Gearóid Sheedy and Colm Quinn kept Ogonnelloe in touch before their last gasp equaliser, but there was no way back once Vaughan fired over four points in as many minutes in the first half of extra-time.

Scorers for Skeheenarinky: T Vaughan (0-11, 8f), A English (1-1), J O’Callaghan (1-0), D Brennan (0-1), M Maher (0-1), C Sweeney (0-1), D Finn (0-1)

Scorers for Ogonnelloe: G Sheedy (0-8f), R Skelly (1-0), C Quinn (0-3f), P English (0-2), B Kiely (0-1), C Hart (0-1), A Fitzgerald-Bradley (0-1).

SKEHEENARINKY: A Treacy; S O’Callaghan, D Hyland, E Morrissey; F O’Sullivan, R O’Callaghan, O Brennan; J O’Callaghan, D Brennan; C Sweeney, N Vaughan, D Finn; A English, T Vaughan, M Maher.

Subs: K O’Mahony for O’Callaghan (41), J Martin for Maher (42), H English for English (53), J Ryan for Morrissey (59), H English for N Vaughan (60), T Sweeney for English (70), C English for O’Sullivan (81).

OGONNELLOE: R Dreelan; L Hart, J O’Brien, A Sheedy; S Kikkers, C Quinn, P English; B Kiely, C Hart; G Sheedy, H Vaughan, D Cunnane; A Fitzgerald-Bradley, C Fitzgerald-Bradley, A Cunnane.

Subs: R Skelly for C Fitzgerald-Bradley (23), C Fitzgerald-Bradley for A Fitzgerald-Bradley (39), M Walsh for A Cunnane (51), N Sheedy for P English (58), P McGee for Vaughan (59), P English for McGee (60), A Fitzgerald-Bradley for Kiely (61), H Vaughan for Walsh (70), P McGee for Vaughan (75).

Referee: E Stapleton (Limerick)