Munster LGFA Senior B final: Rathmore edge engrossing final clash with Inch Rovers

An even encounter saw Player of the Match Danielle O’Leary break free to score the winning point a minute from the end of the titanic battle
Munster LGFA Senior B final: Rathmore edge engrossing final clash with Inch Rovers

Goalkeeper Rachel Fogarty, Inch Rovers is beaten by a penalty kick from Aoife Callaghan, Rathmore in the second half. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 21:42
Ger McCarthy

Rathmore 1-9 Inch Rovers 0-11

Rathmore edged Inch Rovers by a point following a thrilling Munster LGFA senior B final at Mallow on Friday evening.

An even encounter saw Player of the Match Danielle O’Leary break free to score the winning point a minute from the end of an engrossing encounter.

At the start, Noelle O’Donovan and Rathmore’s Danielle O’Leary exchanged scores prior to the Kerry side’s Eileen Murphy fisting over the bar. Anne Marie O’Connor made it 0-2 apiece before O’Connor was denied a goal by a terrific Amy Murphy stop.

Annie Walsh (free) and another O’Connor score pushed the Cork team ahead. Rovers were indebted to Rachel Fogarty for an important save after 19 minutes. Then, Rathmore’s Amy Murphy produced an equally impressive save but Inch changed ends 0-6 to 0-5 ahead.

Rovers led 0-8 to 0-7 before a turning point after 39 minutes. Aoife Walsh was sin-binned for hauling down Rathmore’s Aoife Callaghan en-route to goal. The latter converted the resulting penalty prior to a pair of Annie Walsh frees levelling it up.

Walsh added another free to push Rovers ahead but as superb Laoise Coughlan effort tied the score, 0-11 to 1-8, with 5 minutes remaining. In the final minute, Danielle O’Leary broke free and kicked the winning score for a delighted Rathmore.

Scorers for Rathmore: D O’Leary (0-4, 0-1 free), A Callaghan (1-0, 1-0 pen), E Murphy and B Ryan (0-2 each), L Coughlan (0-1).

Scorers for Inch Rovers: A Walsh (0-4, 0-4 frees), Angela Walsh and A M O’Connor (0-2 each), N O’Donovan, A Higgins and S Harrington (0-1 each).

RATHMORE: A Murphy; A O’Leary, S Murphy, R Fitzgerald; L Coughlan, A Desmond, M Collins; C Hegarty, K Mahony; M Buckley, D O’Leary, K Buckley; A Callaghan, B Ryan, E Murphy.

Subs: E O’Leary for M Buckley (ht), C Fitzgerald for A O’Leary (41), E O’Riordan for E Murphy (55).

INCH ROVERS: R Fogarty; A Walsh, E Cosgrove, L Hartnett; A Joyce, J O’Shea, A Higgins; C Barry, L Williams; S Harrington (captain), A Walsh, C Irwin; N O’Donovan, A Walsh, A M O’Connor.

Subs: E Brenner for C Barry (42), T Hickey for N O’Donovan (52), C Daly for L Williams (58).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).

More in this section

Ed Connolly and Conor McKelvey and Ethan Twomey 12/5/2019 All-Ireland U20 winners among the new faces in Cork hurling panel
Sligo v Wicklow - TG4 All-Ireland Ladies Football Intermediate Championship quarter-final Munster senior ladies football final: Dramatic Aherlow rise the pride of the glen
Harry Ruddle and Jack Browne 28/11/2021 Weekend GAA previews: Ballygunner to end Loughmore-Castleiney's fairytale season
#Ladies Football
Waterford v Galway - GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Round 2

Joe Canning named on Galway minor management team

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices