Munster LGFA Senior B final: Rathmore edge engrossing final clash with Inch Rovers

Rathmore 1-9 Inch Rovers 0-11

Rathmore edged Inch Rovers by a point following a thrilling Munster LGFA senior B final at Mallow on Friday evening.

An even encounter saw Player of the Match Danielle O’Leary break free to score the winning point a minute from the end of an engrossing encounter.

At the start, Noelle O’Donovan and Rathmore’s Danielle O’Leary exchanged scores prior to the Kerry side’s Eileen Murphy fisting over the bar. Anne Marie O’Connor made it 0-2 apiece before O’Connor was denied a goal by a terrific Amy Murphy stop.

Annie Walsh (free) and another O’Connor score pushed the Cork team ahead. Rovers were indebted to Rachel Fogarty for an important save after 19 minutes. Then, Rathmore’s Amy Murphy produced an equally impressive save but Inch changed ends 0-6 to 0-5 ahead.

Rovers led 0-8 to 0-7 before a turning point after 39 minutes. Aoife Walsh was sin-binned for hauling down Rathmore’s Aoife Callaghan en-route to goal. The latter converted the resulting penalty prior to a pair of Annie Walsh frees levelling it up.

Walsh added another free to push Rovers ahead but as superb Laoise Coughlan effort tied the score, 0-11 to 1-8, with 5 minutes remaining. In the final minute, Danielle O’Leary broke free and kicked the winning score for a delighted Rathmore.

Scorers for Rathmore: D O’Leary (0-4, 0-1 free), A Callaghan (1-0, 1-0 pen), E Murphy and B Ryan (0-2 each), L Coughlan (0-1).

Scorers for Inch Rovers: A Walsh (0-4, 0-4 frees), Angela Walsh and A M O’Connor (0-2 each), N O’Donovan, A Higgins and S Harrington (0-1 each).

RATHMORE: A Murphy; A O’Leary, S Murphy, R Fitzgerald; L Coughlan, A Desmond, M Collins; C Hegarty, K Mahony; M Buckley, D O’Leary, K Buckley; A Callaghan, B Ryan, E Murphy.

Subs: E O’Leary for M Buckley (ht), C Fitzgerald for A O’Leary (41), E O’Riordan for E Murphy (55).

INCH ROVERS: R Fogarty; A Walsh, E Cosgrove, L Hartnett; A Joyce, J O’Shea, A Higgins; C Barry, L Williams; S Harrington (captain), A Walsh, C Irwin; N O’Donovan, A Walsh, A M O’Connor.

Subs: E Brenner for C Barry (42), T Hickey for N O’Donovan (52), C Daly for L Williams (58).

Referee: Patrick Smith (Waterford).