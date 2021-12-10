Weekend GAA previews: Ballygunner to end Loughmore-Castleiney's fairytale season

SATURDAY

AIB Connacht Club SFC semi-final.

Pádraig Pearses (Roscommon) v Mountbellew-Moylough (Galway), Dr Hyde Park, 1.30pm.

The Galway champions will be better for a too-close-for-comfort win over Ballinamore last month. The delay in this game due a Covid outbreak mightn’t be all that great for Pádraig Pearses given it’ll be almost six weeks since their county final victory. This could turn out to be scrappy but Mountbellew-Moylough have the know-how.

Verdict: Mountbellew-Moylough.

Leinster Club SHC semi-final.

Clough-Ballacolla (Laois) v Kilmacud Crokes (Dublin), MW Hire O’Moore Park, 6.15pm, (Live RTÉ).

After beating Rapparees, Clough-Ballacolla will have a pep in their step and welcoming Kilmacud Crokes to Portlaoise will surely count for something too. Ronan Hayes will have to discommoded, though, and Crokes have had the benefit of their handsome win over Raharney. With the amount of inter-county talent on both sides, it should be tight but Crokes to prevail.

Verdict: Kilmacud Crokes.

AIB Munster Club IHC semi-final.

Mungret St Pauls (Limerick) v Courcey Rovers (Cork), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1.30pm.

Mungret are a club on the up but Courcey Rovers came through a highly competitive Premier IHC in Cork and haven’t been waiting as long as their opponents for this game.

Verdict: Courcey Rovers.

AIB Munster Club JHC semi-final.

Skeheenarinky (Tipperary) v Ogonelloe (Clare), Mallow, 1pm.

Tipperary senior football captain Conor Sweeney has been impressing with hurley in hand and the South Tipperary club should have the measure of the Clare junior winners.

Verdict: Skeheenarinky.

AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie semi-final.

Drom-Inch (Tipperary) v Sarsfields (Galway), Edenderry, 12pm.

There is a lot of promise in the Drom-Inch team but to prevent the defending champions from reaching another final seems a tall task when they boast players such as the McGrath sisters, Orlaith and Siobhán.

Verdict: Sarsfields.

SUNDAY

AIB Munster Club SHC semi-finals.

Kilmallock (Limerick) v Midleton (Cork), TUS Gaelic Grounds, 1.15pm, (Live TG4).

Newtownshandrum’s Ben O’Connor would know plenty about Kilmallock and upon coaching Midleton to a senior county title, he would have been aware they were the opposition in the provincial semi-final. So when he declared Midleton would be going all out to win, Munster ears would have been pricked in South Limerick. O’Connor probably wanted it that way but it’s a wily bunch in the opposition corner on Sunday. Add in dynamic Oisín O’Reilly and Micheál Houlihan and Kilmallock’s blend is a convincing one. They obviously have more than Conor Lehane to worry about themselves but there are more potential headaches for Midleton. Tony Considine’s team to squeeze the win.

Verdict: Kilmallock.

Ballygunner (Waterford) v Loughmore-Castleiney (Tipperary), Fraher Field, 3.15pm, (Live TG4).

Loughmore-Castleiney’s run now covers a third of the year and there they were again last week still attempting defeat-defying tricks in normal time before they succumbed to Éire Óg in extra-time. Naturally, there will be suggestions they are starting to wilt but those kind of remarks will only fuel them. Ballygunner know any sort of a single-digit lead here won’t be enough to keep Loughmore off their backs but they can withstand the club of the year.

Verdict: Ballygunner.

AIB Ulster Club SHC semi-final.

Dunloy Cú Chulainns (Antrim) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Athletic Grounds, 4pm.

Losing the Derry football final to Glen seems to be a source of inspiration for Slaughtneil going by the words of Brendan Rogers earlier this week. Dunloy have to negotiate the break since their last outing but they will be inspired by the 2019 provincial final defeat to the Derrymen.

Verdict: Dunloy

AIB Leinster Club SHC semi-final.

St Rynaghs (Offaly) v Ballyhale Shamrocks (Kilkenny), Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 1pm.

Once again Ken Hogan has worked his magic with a club in Offaly but he will appreciate just what he’s up against here. Shamrocks might not have finished all that convincingly against Mount Leinster Rangers but they were playing within themselves.

Verdict: Ballyhale Shamrocks.

AIB Munster IHC semi-final.

Dunhill (Waterford) v Kilmoyley (Kerry), Páirc Uí Rinn, 1.30pm.

Dunhill scrapped the win over Smith O’Brien’s the last day while Kilmoyley were far too good for Moyne-Templetuohy and it’s that goal threat that will stand to John Meyler’s side in this clash.

Verdict: Kilmoyley.

AIB Munster Club JHC semi-final.

Ballygiblin (Cork) v Caherline (Limerick), Kildorrery, 1.30pm.

No Mark Keane for Ballygiblin as he has returned to Australia since his final heroics last month but there is still plenty in the Ballygiblin tank with the likes of Seán O’Sullivan and Darragh Flynn.

Verdict: Ballygiblin

AIB All-Ireland Senior Camogie Club semi-final.

Oulart-the-Ballagh (Wexford) v Slaughtneil (Derry), Donaghmore-Ashbourne, 12pm.

A survival of the fittest here as both teams have had intense schedules to get to this point. The Wexford club have an abundance of experience but this is a Slaughtneil side who have only been beaten by one team — Sarsfields — in six seasons.

Verdict: Slaughtneil.