'These opportunities don’t come around too often': Courcey Rovers chasing more silverware

This isn’t bonus territory for Courcey Rovers, nor are they content to sit on the silverware already accumulated.

Saturday afternoon at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Cork Premier IHC champions Courcey Rovers play Limerick’s Mungret St Pauls in the Munster club semi-final (throw-in 1.30pm).

Their involvement in Munster stems from a county final win two weeks ago that not too many outside of the club, this reporter included, was tipping them for. Indeed, when the men from Ballinspittle and Ballinadee found themselves eight down to favourites Castlelyons at the beginning of the second-half, there’s no doubt but there were many from inside the club who also found it difficult to see them coming out on top.

Credit so to those inside the whitewash whose self-belief never once wavered, who wiped out Castlelyons’ eight-point advantage to secure a first Cork Premier IHC title in 10 years.

It is a victory that takes them into the provincial arena, an opportunity Seán Guiheen’s charges are determined to grab with both hands.

Ten years ago, their Munster journey lasted no more than one outing, the Cork outfit falling to Ballyduff of Kerry in the quarter-final. Guiheen is hopeful of longer involvement on this occasion.

“We spoke about Munster straight after the county final. We spoke about it in the dressing-room and we were all in agreement that we wanted to have a right crack off it,” said Guiheen.

Courcey Rovers Bill Mulcahy and Martin Collins celebrate after the couty final win. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“These opportunities don’t come around too often. When they do come around, you gotta grab them because when you look back on your career, a regret you can have is, ‘ah sure we won the county but didn’t push on afterwards’. Whereas from our point of view, we have massive pride and honour in the fact that we are representing Courcey Rovers and Cork, and we want to play well, we want to show up, and we want to get the maximum performance out of the players because we might not get this chance or opportunity again.

“We want to do our very best and give it our best shot, so the last two weeks we have prepared as best we could. We are after having three or four good sessions on the field. The lads are up for it.”

The buoyant mood in camp is, unsurprisingly, wholly attributable to their county final comeback. For Guiheen’s part, he never doubted that his players wouldn’t claw back the eight-point gap.

“We went eight down with 25 minutes to go, but these fellas, and I have seen it all year, there is fierce belief in them, fierce bite in them. They didn’t panic, they stuck it out, and they turned an eight-point deficit into a three-point lead. I was very proud.

It was an acid test that county final in Páirc Uí Chaoimh against Castlelyons and to turn on a performance like that, it certainly shows massive character in the players.

“There is great honesty in the group. When I went down there, they just made you feel so welcome. The buy-in has been sensational. If I asked them to train seven days a week, they’d train seven days a week.

“They love their hurling, they love wearing the club jersey, and they love playing for Courcey Rovers.

“If they trust in you and are having fun and enjoying it and enjoying the journey, that’s what it is all about at the end of the day.”