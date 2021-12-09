Bill Cooper announces Cork retirement

Midfielder Bill Cooper has retired from intercounty hurling and will not be available to Cork in 2022.

“I told Kieran (Kingston, Cork senior manager) that I wouldn’t be available next year, I wouldn’t be in a position to give the commitment,” said Cooper.

“It’s a tough decision to make in one way, but when it’s the right decision it’s not that hard.”

The Youghal clubman said there “were some good days and some not so good days” wearing the red and white of Cork.

“A highlight would be the 2014 Munster hurling final in the old Páirc, the last game that was played there.

“The place was rocking and the result went our way as well, winning the game.

“Opponents? Playing in a central position every day you’re going out you end up marking an All-Star, so in midfield I could rattle off five or six names there and one would be as good as the next.

“These are players that you have to be on your game and well prepared, because all of them will test you. Go through any teams at intercounty level and your opponent is always going to be top class, and you have to be at your best to compete with them.”

Cooper acknowledged that the tactical challenge is now a key element of intercounty hurling.

“I don’t know if being a senior member of the panel makes it more noticeable, but tactics and game plans are a big part of preparing for games.

“Every team you play against at that level has a plan to try to isolate their opponents, every team performs at a very high level in every game, and obviously a lot of teams feel they can beat their opponents on any given Sunday, which makes the competition even keener.”

Cooper plans on continuing with his club Youghal and division Imokilly.

“I’m looking forward to that, to falling back in with the lads for training and challenge game and all of that. “I gave everything I had any time I played for Cork and tried to get the most out of myself every time I wore the jersey.” Cooper's departure removes another experienced player from the Cork panel, with the recent retirements of Eoin Cadogan and Colm Spillane.