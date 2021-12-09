New Mayo chair wants 'negativity or untruths' to stop

New Mayo GAA chairperson Seamus Tuohy has appealed for an end to "negativity or untruths" around the county's footballers, and reiterated that all Mayo management teams will have the "full backing of the Board in order to achieve their goals for the 2022 season".

Tuohy was elected as chairperson last Sunday at the county convention — he replaces Liam Moffatt.

In his report to the convention, Mayo GAA Secretary Dermot Butler slammed ‘scandalous’ abuse aimed at Mayo players on social media in the wake of the county’s All-Ireland SFC Final defeat to Tyrone.

Butler described some of the abuse aimed at County Board officers by ‘keyboard warriors’ as ‘unacceptable’ and called on Mayo people to ‘rally around all our county teams in 2022 and stop the negativity’.

“The torrent of abuse aimed at players on social media in the aftermath of the 2021Final was nothing short of scandalous,” said the Crossmolina man."

Tuohy has now reiterated the need for unity, saying: "As the new Chairperson of Mayo GAA County Board I would like to acknowledge the great work done last year by the Mayo Senior Football Team in gaining promotion in the League, retaining the Connaught title and reaching this year's All-Ireland Final. We were all disappointed with the result in the Final, but there is much to build on as we prepare for the 2022 season.

"We have a great panel of young and experienced players working with the Management team and they are totally focussed on getting better and reaching their ultimate goals. This Management team has earned our trust and their decisions should be respected, we must all give them the space and full support to do their job.

"As a county we are in this together, let us all support both Management and Players and give the team every opportunity as we prepare for the 2022 season ahead.

"Negativity or untruths that may have been generated in the past must stop and as the new Chairperson of the Board, I ask for full support from within the County for both Players and Management as they embark on a new season, and I look forward to working together in reaching our goals."

Senior manager James Horan also contributed to the statement, adding: "As Mayo Senior Football Manager, I am really looking forward to the season ahead. We have new players coming through, players returning from injury, and players a year older and wiser.

"We are looking to build our consistency in games and from game to game. There is a rapid season of games coming our way, so it's all systems go. I would like to wish Liam Moffatt our previous Chairman all the best and look forward to working with Seamus Tuohy. It is important that we move forward together for the betterment of Mayo Football."