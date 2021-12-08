Wicklow GAA clubs heavily sanctioned over violent scenes at U15 final

A number of spectators were involved in a series of melees with punches being thrown following the U15 match between the two clubs
Both Carnew Emmets and Kilcoole have been heavily sanctioned for their involvement in the incident following the under-age final of October 9 in Ballinakill.

Wed, 08 Dec, 2021 - 12:56
Brendan Furlong

The two Wicklow clubs involved in disgraceful scenes following an U15 final have been heavily fined following an investigation by the county's CCC (Central Competitions Committee).

A video of the shocking scenes at the under-age final was circulated widely on social media. It showed a number of spectators involved in a series of melees with punches being thrown following the U15 match between the two clubs.

Wicklow GAA at the time condemned all such behaviour stating that the matter would be fully investigated by the CCC.

Following two months of investigation and deliberation, it has emerged that a number of members from both clubs have been suspended for 49 weeks, with Kilcoole being handed a €2,000 fine, while Carnew Emmets have had a fine of €3,000 imposed.

While Wicklow GAA have confirmed that sanctions have been handed down, they made no further comment in case of potential appeals.

