Dr Crokes’ Patrick O’Sullivan returns as Kerry GAA chair

Patrick O’Sullivan has been returned to the position of Kerry GAA chairman for a second time after defeating Eamon Whelan by 127 votes to 112.

Dr Crokes clubman O’Sullivan previously served as county board chairman from 2012 to 2016, in which time he was synonymous with the fundraising for the county’s GAA centre of excellence at Currans that was officially opened last weekend.

Speaking after his election, O’Sullivan promised to work “as hard as I can for this board for the next five years”. The incoming chairman also thanked clubs for their support, as well as paying tribute to the unsuccessful Whelan.

Succeeding Whelan as county board vice-chairman is Liam Lynch of Austin Stacks, who defeated former county board treasurer and current Munster GAA treasurer Dermot Weeshie Lynch by 135 votes to 103.

The final vote of the evening at the Kerry GAA convention held in Tralee’s Munster Technological University North Campus was for the position of coaching officer, with Joe Costello of St Pats Blennerville defeating Bernie Reen 124 votes to 115.

Tim Murphy, in his final address as chairman, said an area of “huge concern” for the GAA is the deliberate spreading of “misinformation, lies, and untruths”.

Delegates at the Kerry GAA Convention in the Sports Academy, Munster Technological University, Tralee. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

This spreading of lies dominated the Kerry senior football manager selection process, with Murphy reserving sharp criticism for those who sought to tarnish the integrity of the five-person selection committee that recommended in late September that Jack O’Connor return for a third stint as Kerry manager.

“While the result against Tyrone was hugely disappointing for everyone, for the second year in-a-row we were subjected to an individual or some group of individuals deliberately setting out to tell lies, spread untruths, and endeavour to undermine the integrity of the tried and tested method of selecting and appointing the senior football manager.

“Last year, certain people were targeted by erroneous WhatsApp messages and the subsequent social media furore that emerged in the weeks following the Cork Munster semi-final defeat had the aim of damaging the reputation of players and management.

“This year, a similarly shocking and disturbing attempt was made to target members of the selection committee and undermine their credibility, and that of the process.

“This is fast becoming an area of huge concern for us as an Association and as a society in general as the rollout of misinformation, lies, and untruths are presented in many formats.

“The five-person committee charged with selecting and appointing the manager showed great resolve in the face of huge adversity in ensuring that the integrity of the process was maintained and the principle of natural justice upheld to protect the interests of Kerry GAA.”

Elsewhere in his address, Murphy said that while the parish rule has been a mainstay for so many clubs in terms of protecting its players, demographic movements and planning issues mean that what worked well for clubs in the past will no longer suffice today unless change is forthcoming.

“This needs careful thought and collaboration at all levels of the Association in Kerry, but nonetheless is our opportunity to embrace the challenges that face us, and our response will define our future successes both on and off the field in future years.”

Murphy hailed the endowment funding model the county board has spent the past 20 months developing to “future proof” Kerry GAA.

“This model of funding has, I believe, the capacity to change the GAA’s financing requirements in a seismic way not only in Kerry but for the entire country and abroad. I can also say that the basis of this model is being embraced by the national association which will add further strength to developing the concept.”

With regard to the ongoing Kerry championship review, a report on which is due early in 2022, Murphy remarked that “innovative thinking” is required to achieve the best outcome for clubs in respect of the senior club and county championships.

County Board secretary Peter Twiss said Kerry will bring forward a motion to Munster Council proposing that if a county from Munster reaches the All-Ireland senior final in either code that their county champions receive a bye into that year’s Munster club semi-finals.