'I died four times in an ambulance': Dalo addresses exaggerated reports of his demise

There’s been a missing person in Clare….

But just as Anthony Daly famously returned Liam MacCarthy to the Banner after 81 years, the man himself is back after three weeks out of action. And his absence didn’t go unnoticed, sparking a wild rumour mill that Dalo found sort of amusing.

Returning to his role hosting the Irish Examiner GAA podcast today, Anthony thought it best to clarify the situation, given the array of ailments attributed to him on the grapevine.

“I got a bit of a knockout, as they say in Tipperary. But I’m back.

“Just to clear up…. I didn’t get a triple bypass. I didn’t get a brain tumour. I didn’t die four times in the ambulance. I didn’t even go in an ambulance.

“I got a slight seizure of some sort. They’ve a lot of tests done on me, but I think I’m good. I’m on a few tablets and I can’t drive for a small while as a precaution.

“As my brother Martin says, no one takes away from the story anyway. As he says, “Every time I meet someone, something new has gone wrong, worse again. You died twice in the ambulance, then you died four times’.

“But no, I didn’t go in any ambulance.”

At the same time, the avalanche of concern and well-wishes that arrived via the podcast and social media, as well as locally, was much appreciated.

“The amount of goodwill as well as gossip is unreal.

“And a word too for the staff in the University hospital in Limerick. It gets a bad press at times. We know it’s overcrowded, because it’s covering Clare and Tipp as well as Limerick, a huge area.

“It can be hectic to get through A&E but the care in there was unbelievable.”

Having filled in as podcast host for a couple of weeks, TJ Ryan summed up the thoughts of listeners and everyone at the Irish Examiner.

“We missed you Dalo and it’s great to have you back.”