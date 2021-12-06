Dublin GAA chief criticises 'media commentary' of collective training breach

Dublin GAA chief John Costello has questioned "the level, intensity and tone of some of the media commentary" that followed revelations that members of the county's senior football panel held a collective training session in breach of Covid-19 protocols.

Though Mr. Costello insisted that he was not attempting "to defend the indefensible", he questions in his report to Dublin's annual convention if other teams who were also in breach of such regulations were treated in the same manner by the media.

The Dublin CEO said that the tone "at times, was one of 'these lads should be arraigned for treason' and that they were guilty of burgling the bank of youth from the young citizens of the country."

Manager Dessie Farrell was later banned for 12 weeks as a result of the expose, while Gardaí spoke to a number of those who attended the session.

In his report, Costello wrote: "Last spring, some members of the Dublin senior football panel were in breach of the Covid-19 guidelines when they had a light training session in Innisfails club.

The County Board acted immediately and following their own internal investigation, took action, resulting in a 12-week suspension for Dessie Farrell. The GAA also imposed a 12-week suspension as well as punishing the panel with the forfeiture of our only scheduled home league game (against Kerry). The following statement was released by the County Board's Management Committee following their own investigation, one which they did not have to be press-ganged into.

"Dublin GAA acknowledge that, following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid-19 guidelines yesterday morning. The County Management Committee has suspended Dublin Senior Football manager Dessie Farrell for 12 weeks with immediate effect. The Dublin senior football management and players recognise that this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.”

He continued: "Any comments by Dublin players or management since then on the matter have echoed these sentiments, including Dean Rock when in an interview he said: “It was a deeply regrettable incident that obviously never should have happened and it’s something we regret. An apology was put out at the time and I’d like to follow up on that. It should never have happened and would never happen again so it’s something we’ve taken the accountability for and taken the punishment, and we’re looking forward to moving on. The big thing is that you take the lessons from it and understand that sometimes as an inter-county footballer you maybe think that it’s the most important thing out there and the only important thing going on. Whereas there’s far more important things in life than Gaelic football and sport and that’s one of the big learnings for me to take away from it.”

More recently Brian Fenton has expressed similar opinions on the matter.

However, one thing that is worth mentioning on reflection was the level, intensity and tone of some of the media commentary - and this, most certainly, is not any attempt to defend the indefensible.

For almost two weeks, some media organisations turned over every stone to see if they could squeeze yet more mileage out of the story.

Was the same attitude applied to other teams who were also in breach?

Or to a team from a different sporting code who broke restrictions to go outside the jurisdiction for social events?

And that's before even mentioning any political 'socials'.

Most certainly not.

Would 'The Hawks against the Dubs?' be an aphorism for the time?

Then the following doozy of a headline was brought to my attention: "Most of us don't have a garden big enough for 50 guests - but who hasn't fallen off lockdown wagon like Nathan Carter?"

Certainly, we live in very interesting times!