'A lot of celebrating' to be done for Iveleary after back-to-back promotions

Manager John McNulty said there was no pressure on Iveleary heading into the Cork IAFC final with Mitchelstown. While the desire to succeed was strong, they were enjoying their football.

“We won the junior county, we have been trying for a long time. It is a really hard competition to win. When we got up intermediate, we got momentum. We started winning and were loving it. The excitement of training and games. Suddenly we were in a final. There was no pressure, just come and play. That was key.