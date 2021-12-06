'A lot of celebrating' to be done for Iveleary after back-to-back promotions

Manager John McNulty said there was no pressure on Iveleary heading into the Cork IAFC final with Mitchelstown. While the desire to succeed was strong, they were enjoying their football.
“We won the junior county, we have been trying for a long time. It is a really hard competition to win. When we got up intermediate, we got momentum. We started winning and were loving it. The excitement of training and games. Suddenly we were in a final. There was no pressure, just come and play. That was key.
“We were expecting a very tight game. Mitchelstown are very experienced. They went to the final a couple of months ago. The first half was very tight, it was two points, they played a structured game. The third quarter, we settled i and we drove on. We relaxed a bit and started to play football.”
Chris Óg Jones and Cathal Vaughan might get most of the plaudits, but the manager hailed the entire effort.
“The fellas outside of Chris (Óg Jones) and Cathal (Vaughan) aren’t really being noticed, which is great for us. We have a fantastic defensive unit, an unbelievable keeper. Our midfield are fantastic. The work-rate of our half-forward line who have probably the highest tackles in the game. It is a team effort.”
And while progress has been swift, he feels they will continue to be competitive.
“I would hope we will be competitive. The lads are good footballers in every line. They are quite stylish. They move the ball fast, they want to attack. We don’t like this blanket defence stuff. We were brought up to play football. Going up to the next level, that won’t change. Come what may after that.
“Between now and 2022, there will be a lot of celebrating in Inchigeela. We will deal with 2022 when it comes.”