Daniel Magee's extra-time heroics send Clann Éireann into Ulster SFC semi-final

Ulster Club SFC quarter-final: Kickhams Creggan (Antrim) 0-17 Clann Éireann (Armagh) 2-14 (AET)

Armagh champions Clann Éireann earned a place in the semi-finals of the Ulster Club SFC after an extra-time battle with Antrim kingpins Kickhams Creggan at Corrigan Park, Belfast.

There was scant indication of a Clann Éireann victory at the break with the Lurgan side trailing by six, having managed just two points in the opening 30 minutes.

However a Ruairi McDonald goal helped Clann Éireann to level terms by the water break. Creggan looked to have weathered the storm when Ruairi McCann and Jamie McCann pointed.

The Antrim men still led by two in stoppage time and it looked like being their day when McDonald missed a gilt-edged goal chance, fisting over the bar with the goal at his mercy. However, Kelly stepped up to convert at 35th-minute free to bring the game to extra-time.

The key score came eight minutes in when Daniel Magee raised Clann Éireann’s second green flag. Creggan brought the arrears down to two in added time but a fine Magee point secured victory.

Creggan: O Kerr; E Carey Small; R Johnston, E McAteer; A Maguire (0-1f), M Johnston (0-1), J McCann (0-1f); K Small (0-4), C McCann; T McAteer (0-2), P Coey (0-1), S Duffin; M Rodgers, R McCann (0-4, 1f, 1 45), O McLarnon (0-1).

Subs: K Rice for P Coey (46), Conor McCann for S Duffin (46), F Burke (0-1) for Conor McCann (49), S Maguire for A Maguire (50), D McAteer (0-1) for M Rodgers (59), K McCann for E Carey-Small (67), T McCann for J McCann (67), K Burke for M Johnston (76).

Clann Éireann: E Mulholland; C O’Carroll, B McCambridge, D Leathem; S McCarthy, S Heffron, A Kelly; C Bell, T Kelly (0-2, 1f); D Magee (1-3), R Henderson, C McConville (0-1); D McCarthy, C Turbitt (0-4, 2f), A McConville (0-1).

Subs: R McDonald (1-2) for A McConville (ht), J Conlon (0-1) for D McCarthy (40), O McCafferty for C Bell (57), O Downey for S McCarthy (75), J McLaughlin for D Magee (82).

Ref: P Falloon (Down).